Taylor Swift Reveals Her New Album Midnights Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Taylor Swift announced the release date for her next album Midnights while accepting the 2022 MTV VMA for Video of the Year for "All Too Well (10-Minute Version)."

Watch: Taylor Swift's Midnights Album: ALL THE DETAILS!

Taylor Swift is ready for it.

The Grammy winner's next album Midnights is on the way and will drop on Oct. 21, she said on Aug. 28 after accepting the 2022 MTV VMA for Video of the Year. 

"You guys, I'm just so proud of what we made," she said while winning the prize for "All Too Well (10-Minute Version)," which she directed and co-starred in. "We wouldn't have been able to make this short film if it weren't for you, the fans."

Saying fans "emboldened" her to re-record her Red album and make the winning song, Swift continued, "And I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out Oct. 21. And I will tell you more at midnight."

She took that to heart later in the night, when she revealed the title and album art for TS10 on social media. "Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21," Swift tweeted. "Meet me at midnight."

A photo showed the artist holding a lighter, along with the unnamed 13 tracks of her 10th album.

"We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears," Swift wrote while describing the inspiration behind her new album. "We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t - right in this minute - about to make some fateful life-altering mistake."

She added, "This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching - hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves."

Needless to say, fans can't calm down. As one fan wrote on Twitter, "THIS IS NOT A DRILL." Meanwhile, inside the VMAs venue, screams were so loud when she announced the new album, an eyewitness told E! News.

She last released Evermore in December 2020, followed by her re-recorded Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version) in 2021. Her upcoming album will be her first of the year. 

Earlier at the VMAs, Swift walked the red carpet in an Oscar de la Renta cutout dress channeling her reputation era. She also won the 2022 VMA for Best Longform Video for "All Too Well (10-Minute Version)," which features Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien.

This post was updated on Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. PT with details of her album.

