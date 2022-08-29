How Anitta and Lisa's Wins at The 2022 MTV VMAs Made History

At the 2022 MTV VMAs, singers Anitta and Lisa achieved groundbreaking triumphs by scooping up wins in the Best Latin and Best K-Pop categories.

By Ashley Joy Parker Aug 29, 2022 3:30 AMTags
MusicAwardsMTVK-PopBlackpinkMTV VMAs
Watch: 2022 MTV VMAs Best Red Carpet Fashion: Taylor Swift, BLACKPINK & More

It was a night of MTV milestones.

At the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Aug. 28, several artists broke barriers and deservedly made moonman history.

Scooping up the award in the Best Latin category, Anitta became the first Brazilian artist in history to win an award at the VMAs. In her emotional acceptance speech, the "Envolver" singer said she wasn't expecting the honor before reflecting on the significance of the moment.

"I just want to say, for whoever doesn't know this, tonight, the history, the first time of Brazil here," she told the audience shortly after performing. "It's the first time my country has ever been an award like that, and I want to say thank you for my family and for my friends."

The 29-year-old continued, "And tonight I performed here a rhythm that for many years in my country was considered a crime. I was born and raised in the ghetto of Brazil, and for whoever who was born there, we never would think this was possible. So thank you so much."

photos
The Most OMG VMA Performances We're Still Talking About

Anitta wasn't alone in her monumental achievement. Following her performance with her group BLACKPINK, Lisa became the first solo K-Pop artist to win a VMA, taking home the award for Best K-Pop for her single, "Lalisa."

Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty Images; Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Beating out BTS, Itzy, Seventeen, Stray Kids and Twice for the "wonderful honor," the 25-year-old singer was supported by her groupmates—RoseJennie and Jisoo—who were all seen cheering her on from the side of the stage.

"I want to thank all of my collaborators in my solo projects," she said in her acceptance speech. "It made 'Lalisa' so much more special. Wings, you are like the most important ones. Thank you so much for making this happen. And, girls! I love you! Thank you for loving 'Lalisa' so much."

Other big winners at the 2022 VMAs included Bad Bunny for Artist of the Year, Harry Styles for Album of the Year with Harry's House and Taylor Swift for Video of the Year with "All Too Well."

During the star-studded evening, Nicki Minaj was also honored with the ultra-prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and slayed the stage with a montage of her biggest hits.

 

Trending Stories

1

Nessa Diab Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Kaepernick

2

Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope Slam Brittany Aldean Over "Tomboy" Post

3

Shia LaBeouf Confirms the Name of His Newborn Child With Wife Mia Goth

4

2022 MTV VMAs: The Complete List of Winners

5

Sheri Easterling & Yung Gravy Share Kiss on 2022 MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Latest News

2022 MTV VMAs: The Complete List of Winners

Update!

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale: Shop $14 Deals From Tarte, Elemis & More

All the Details on Taylor Swift's Upcoming Album Midnights

How Anitta and Lisa's Wins at The 2022 MTV VMAs Made History

Shop Zeta Morrison's Best Looks From Love Island USA Season 4

Lizzo Addresses Her Haters While Accepting Award at 2022 MTV VMAs

Sheri Easterling & Yung Gravy Share Kiss on 2022 MTV VMAs Red Carpet