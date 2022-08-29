How Anitta and Lisa's Wins at The 2022 MTV VMAs Made History

It was a night of MTV milestones.
At the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Aug. 28, several artists broke barriers and deservedly made moonman history.
Scooping up the award in the Best Latin category, Anitta became the first Brazilian artist in history to win an award at the VMAs. In her emotional acceptance speech, the "Envolver" singer said she wasn't expecting the honor before reflecting on the significance of the moment.
"I just want to say, for whoever doesn't know this, tonight, the history, the first time of Brazil here," she told the audience shortly after performing. "It's the first time my country has ever been an award like that, and I want to say thank you for my family and for my friends."
The 29-year-old continued, "And tonight I performed here a rhythm that for many years in my country was considered a crime. I was born and raised in the ghetto of Brazil, and for whoever who was born there, we never would think this was possible. So thank you so much."
Beating out BTS, Itzy, Seventeen, Stray Kids and Twice for the "wonderful honor," the 25-year-old singer was supported by her groupmates—Rose, Jennie and Jisoo—who were all seen cheering her on from the side of the stage.
"I want to thank all of my collaborators in my solo projects," she said in her acceptance speech. "It made 'Lalisa' so much more special. Wings, you are like the most important ones. Thank you so much for making this happen. And, girls! I love you! Thank you for loving 'Lalisa' so much."
Other big winners at the 2022 VMAs included Bad Bunny for Artist of the Year, Harry Styles for Album of the Year with Harry's House and Taylor Swift for Video of the Year with "All Too Well."
During the star-studded evening, Nicki Minaj was also honored with the ultra-prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and slayed the stage with a montage of her biggest hits.