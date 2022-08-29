How Anitta and Lisa's Wins at The 2022 MTV VMAs Made History

Watch : 2022 MTV VMAs Best Red Carpet Fashion: Taylor Swift, BLACKPINK & More

It was a night of MTV milestones.

At the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Aug. 28, several artists broke barriers and deservedly made moonman history.

Scooping up the award in the Best Latin category, Anitta became the first Brazilian artist in history to win an award at the VMAs. In her emotional acceptance speech, the "Envolver" singer said she wasn't expecting the honor before reflecting on the significance of the moment.

"I just want to say, for whoever doesn't know this, tonight, the history, the first time of Brazil here," she told the audience shortly after performing. "It's the first time my country has ever been an award like that, and I want to say thank you for my family and for my friends."

The 29-year-old continued, "And tonight I performed here a rhythm that for many years in my country was considered a crime. I was born and raised in the ghetto of Brazil, and for whoever who was born there, we never would think this was possible. So thank you so much."