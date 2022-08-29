Love Island USA: A Look Back at Zeta Morrison's Best Style Moments From Season 4

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Spoiler alert: fan favorites Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi won Season 4 of Love Island USA. Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell came in second place with Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray finishing in third. Zeta was one of the Islanders who has been in the villa since the first day of the season. Aside from forming a strong love connection with Timmy immediately, Zeta seemingly became best friends with everyone in the house, always down for a heart-to-heart pep talk with anyone who needed it. She also taught us all a lot of useful British slang. And, of course, Zeta delivered some winning fashion moments.
You are not the only one who has loved Zeta's style throughout Love Island USA Season 4. Here's a roundup of her most memorable looks including corset tops, dresses, pajamas, and sunglasses.
Zeta's Outfits From Love Island USA
Showpo Wynter Waist Tie Shirt Dress
Sadly, Zeta's white shirt dress is sold out, but you can get this same ensemble in blue or pink.
White Fox Boutique Unapologetic Bustier White
Zeta wore this white bustier top on her photosynthesis date with Timmy. It's cropped with some sheer mesh fabric. You can rock it with shorts like Zeta did or opt for a pair of jeans or some leather pants to elevate the look.
PrettyLittleThing Orange Tie Dye Print Structured Corset Top
Corset tops have become a signature look for Zeta this season. This yellow floral print looks so high-end, but that's not your only option here. You can get this shirt in five colors. There's also a wrap skirt in the same print.
PrettyLittleThing Shape Lime Structured Cup Corset
Corsets are an old school "trend" that will always be in style. This neon one will take your wardrobe to the next level.
Shein Ruched Zip Back Satin Bodycon Dress
Shine in this corseted bodycon dress, which is also available in brown, beige, and blue.
Zeta's Pajamas From Love Island USA
The Bund Womens Satin Robes
This silky black robe looks just like Zeta's. It is perfect to protect your clothes while you apply makeup. Or you can wear it for a chic night's sleep or even a bridesmaid's getting ready photoshoot. It comes in 35 colors and it has 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Chyrii Women’s Sexy Silk Satin Ruffled Pajamas Sets
Feel glamorous yet comfortable in a silky, ruffled pajamas set like Zeta's. This set comes in 17 colors.
SweatyRocks Women's Short Sleeve Sleepwear Button Down Satin 2 Piece Pajama Set
If you love a coordinated pajamas set, opt for a silky button-down look. These sets are similar to Zeta's and there are 32 colorways to choose from. These pajamas have 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zeta's Swimsuits From Love Island USA
Shein Textured Triangle Tie Side Bikini Swimsuit
This textured fabric completely elevates the standard string bikini. You can get this suit 7 colors.
Zeta's Sunglasses From Love Island USA
Quay Australia High Key Sunglasses
Forget rose-colored glasses. The perspective from these violet-hued aviators is just what you need this summer. There are additional colorways to choose from.
