Love Island USA: A Look Back at Zeta Morrison's Best Style Moments From Season 4

Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi won Love Island USA Season 4. Let's revisit Zeta's best style moments from the Peacock show.

Love Island StylePeacock/ Love Island

Spoiler alert: fan favorites Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi won Season 4 of Love Island USA. Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell came in second place with Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray finishing in third. Zeta was one of the Islanders who has been in the villa since the first day of the season. Aside from forming a strong love connection with Timmy immediately, Zeta seemingly became best friends with everyone in the house, always down for a heart-to-heart pep talk with anyone who needed it. She also taught us all a lot of useful British slang. And, of course, Zeta delivered some winning fashion moments.

You are not the only one who has loved Zeta's style throughout Love Island USA Season 4. Here's a roundup of her most memorable looks including corset tops, dresses, pajamas, and sunglasses.

Love Island USA: Your Guide to the Standout Styles From Season 4

Zeta's Outfits From Love Island USA

Showpo Wynter Waist Tie Shirt Dress

Sadly, Zeta's white shirt dress is sold out, but you can get this same ensemble in blue or pink.

$70
Showpo

White Fox Boutique Unapologetic Bustier White

Zeta wore this white bustier top on her photosynthesis date with Timmy. It's cropped with some sheer mesh fabric. You can rock it with shorts like Zeta did or opt for a pair of jeans or some leather pants to elevate the look.

$35
White Fox Boutique

PrettyLittleThing Orange Tie Dye Print Structured Corset Top

Corset tops have become a signature look for Zeta this season. This yellow floral print looks so high-end, but that's not your only option here. You can get this shirt in five colors. There's also a wrap skirt in the same print.

$48
$32
Top
$42
$28
Matching Skirt

PrettyLittleThing Shape Lime Structured Cup Corset

Corsets are an old school "trend" that will always be in style. This neon one will take your wardrobe to the next level.

$44
$32
PrettyLittleThing

Shein Ruched Zip Back Satin Bodycon Dress

Shine in this corseted bodycon dress, which is also available in brown, beige, and blue.

$19
Shein

Zeta's Pajamas From Love Island USA

The Bund Womens Satin Robes

This silky black robe looks just like Zeta's. It is perfect to protect your clothes while you apply makeup. Or you can wear it for a chic night's sleep or even a bridesmaid's getting ready photoshoot. It comes in 35 colors and it has 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$13-$17
Amazon

Chyrii Women’s Sexy Silk Satin Ruffled Pajamas Sets

Feel glamorous yet comfortable in a silky, ruffled pajamas set like Zeta's. This set comes in 17 colors.

$20-$23
Amazon

SweatyRocks Women's Short Sleeve Sleepwear Button Down Satin 2 Piece Pajama Set

If you love a coordinated pajamas set, opt for a silky button-down look. These sets are similar to Zeta's and there are 32 colorways to choose from. These pajamas have 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$23
Amazon

Zeta's Swimsuits From Love Island USA

Shein Textured Triangle Tie Side Bikini Swimsuit

This textured fabric completely elevates the standard string bikini. You can get this suit 7 colors.

$10
Shein

Zeta's Sunglasses From Love Island USA

Quay Australia Come Thru Sunglasses

Zeta set trends with these blue cat-eye sunglasses she wore during the group hike.

$65
Quay Australia
$65
Nordstrom
$65
Dillard's

Quay Australia High Key Links Sunglasses

Elevate the classic aviator sunglasses with this chain link pair in purple. You can also get these in green.

$85
Dillard's
$85
Nordstrom

Quay Australia High Key Sunglasses

Forget rose-colored glasses. The perspective from these violet-hued aviators is just what you need this summer. There are additional colorways to choose from.

$65-$75
Quay Australia
$65
$52
Amazon

Quay Australia Chain Reaction Sunglasses

Elevate your sophistication in an instant with these oversized sunglasses, which are also available in pink, white, and tortoise brown.

$65
Quay Australia
$65
Nordstrom

Quay Australia Base Line Sunglasses

Make a statement with these sleek, square sunglasses. These are sold out in brown, but they are currently available in pink.

$65
Quay Australia

While you're shopping, check out this roundup of swimsuits from Love Island Season 4.

