Love Island USA: A Look Back at Zeta Morrison's Best Style Moments From Season 4

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Spoiler alert: fan favorites Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi won Season 4 of Love Island USA. Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell came in second place with Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray finishing in third. Zeta was one of the Islanders who has been in the villa since the first day of the season. Aside from forming a strong love connection with Timmy immediately, Zeta seemingly became best friends with everyone in the house, always down for a heart-to-heart pep talk with anyone who needed it. She also taught us all a lot of useful British slang. And, of course, Zeta delivered some winning fashion moments.

You are not the only one who has loved Zeta's style throughout Love Island USA Season 4. Here's a roundup of her most memorable looks including corset tops, dresses, pajamas, and sunglasses.