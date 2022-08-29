Lizzo Addresses Her Haters While Accepting Award at 2022 MTV VMAs

While Lizzo accepted the award for Video for Good at the 2022 MTV VMAs, the singer addressed her haters: “This bitch is winning!”

Lizzo has a special message for her haters.

As the "2 Be Loved" singer accepted the Video for Good award for her song "About Damn Time" at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28, she took a moment to address people who have recently been speaking negatively about her.

"And now, to the bitches that got something to say about me in the press," she said while holding her moonperson. "You know what? I'm not going to say nothing. They be like, ‘Lizzo, why don't you clap back? Why don't you clap back?' Cause bitch I'm winning, ho! THIS BITCH IS WINNING, HO!"

Lizzo's comments in her acceptance speech comes on the heels of fans defending the singer on social media over the weekend after comedian Aries Spears made negative remarks about her physical appearance

One user tweeted, "Lizzo don't bother anybody but people always coming at her about her weight. I'm sure she's never thought about Aries Spears but he talking about her weight. S--t is weird."

Another person wrote, "The things that Aries Spears said about Lizzo is the kind of thing that should just never be platformed. Just hate and harm targeted at her for merely existing." While a third tweeted, "The Lizzo hate still really gets under my skin because all that woman does is put out good music, love her beautiful self, AND cheer for everyone else to win."

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

A fourth user questioned why Lizzo receives so much hate when she's "vegan, works out almost daily and focuses on strength and self love," adding, "Go get a hobby like damn."

