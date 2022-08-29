Love Island USA: A Look Back at Sydney Paight's Best Style Moments From Season 4

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sydney Paight has been consistent since the start of Love Island USA Season 4. Right from the jump, she was set on coupling up with Isaiah Campbell. They had their ups and downs throughout the season, but Sydney never wavered... not from her man or her whipped cream-topped morning coffee. She was also very consistent with her glam, serving up a variety of hairstyles, standout swimsuits, and some killer outfits.
You are not the only one who has loved Sydney's style throughout Love Island USA Season 4. Here's a roundup of her most memorable looks including swimsuits, pajamas, two-piece sets, dresses, and sunglasses.
Sydney's Outfits From Love Island USA
Showpo Moxie Chain Strap Cowl Mesh Mini Dress
If this pink mini dress looks familiar it's because Deb wore it earlier this season. You can also get this mesh mini in black or green.
PrettyLittleThing Hot Pink Mesh Textured Cut Out Bodysuit and Hot Pink Mesh Textured Cut Out Detail Flare Pants
This looks like a hot pink jumpsuit, but it's actually a two-piece look. The bodysuit is made for the weekend with its multiple cut-outs. The matching pants are currently sold out, but here's the link in case they restock in the near future.
Edikted Festival Feather Triangle Top and Kyra Knitted Flared Pants
Sydney paired this fluffy triangle top with some high-waisted flare pants for a recoupling ceremony. This top also comes in black and it's perfect for your next music festival. The pants come in cream and green too.
Showpo Lavida Chain Strap Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress
Take the classic LBD to another level with these chain straps and cut-outs.
White Fox Boutique Your Peace Midi Dress Chocolate
Turn heads in this chocolate brown midi dress complete with cut-outs and mesh panels on the side. It also comes in blue and black.
Sydney's Pajamas From Love Island USA
The Bund Womens Satin Robes
Emulate Sydney's hideaway glam with a silky black robe. It comes in 35 colors and it has 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shein 3pcs Butterfly Print Lettuce Trim Cami Top & Shorts & Pants PJ Set
Feel luxurious when you go to bed in this silky black and white pajamas set. This three-piece includes a tank top and the option to choose between shorts and pants depending on your preference.
Sydney's Swimsuits From Love Island USA
Sydney's Sunglasses From Love Island USA
Quay Australia On the Fly Sunglasses
These sunglasses strike the perfect balance between modern and retro. They are available in six colorways.
Quay Australia Secret Set Sunglasses
Sydney wore these shield sunglasses for a tough conversation with Isaiah.
