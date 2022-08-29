Lose Yourself in the Epic Moments From Eminem and Snoop Dogg’s 2022 MTV VMA Performance

Eminem and Snoop Dogg had an epic performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, making it the first time each has graced the awards show stage in over a decade. Get the details on their comeback.

By Kisha Forde Aug 29, 2022 1:34 AMTags
Will the Eminem and Snoop Dogg stans please stand up?
 
Although we're quite sure they are already on their feet, thanks to the duo's epic performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. During the awards show held on Aug. 28, the pair came together to perform their summer song, "From the D 2 The LBC." Their latest collaboration, which also earned the rappers a nomination in the Best Hip Hop category, marks the first time the artists have released a track together in over 20 years.
 
Not only did the duo perform some of their song together on stage, but their performance was extra special, considering the two also had their own animated figures rapping their tune throughout.
 
The last time VMA viewers saw Eminem hit the stage for the awards ceremony was 12 years ago, with the rapper performing his singles, "Not Afraid" and "Love the Way You Lie" in 2010.
 
And with his latest nomination, Eminem has continued to cement himself in VMA history. (With 60 nods under his belt, the Detroit native is the second most nominated artist behind Madonna, who holds a record of 69).

Out of those impressive nominations, the "Lose Yourself" artist has walked away with 13 Moon Persons. Snoop, meanwhile, has also walked away from the awards show a big winner, with the rapper scooping three trophies out of his 13 nominations overall.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

As far as the California native's last time performing at the VMAs, he rocked the stage 17 years ago, alongside Diddy in 2005.
 
And though their previous performances were ones to remember, their recent duet proved to be the one fans will be talking about for years to come.

