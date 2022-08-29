Love Island USA: A Look Back at Deb Chubb's Best Style Moments From Season 4

From her legendary eye mask to her bombshell bikinis, Deb Chubb's style stood out on Love Island. Shop her most memorable outfits and accessories from the Peacock show.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 29, 2022 1:17 AMTags
Love Island StylePeacock/ Love Island

The Love Island USA wowed viewers from the moment that they stepped into the villa rocking their swimsuits at the start of Season 4. The OG cast members have been through many ups and downs this season, but no matter what was going on in the villa, they always brought it with their style, especially Deb Chubb. Deb's eye mask earned icon status early in the season.

You are not the only one who has loved Deb's style throughout Love Island USA Season 4. Here's a roundup of her most memorable looks including swimsuits, two-piece sets, dresses, sunglasses, swimsuits, and shoes.

Deb's Eye Mask From Love Island USA

Honbay 3D Funny Eyeshade Soft Sleep Eye Mask with Adjustable Head Strap

Deb's ever-present eye mask was a total scene stealer throughout the season.

There's a version with a woman's eyes on the mask and another with a man's eyes.  

$8
Women's Mask- Amazon
$8
Men's Mask- Amazon

Deb's Outfits From Love Island USA

Sothread Daily Summer Casual Sexy Backless Bodycon

We first saw this black, cut-out mini dress on Mady this season. It's the perfect look for a girls' night out.

$21
Amazon
$19
Walmart

White Fox Boutique Your Peace Midi Dress Chocolate

This is one of the most popular styles of the season. Deb, Mady, and Courtney all rocked this strapless, chocolate brown dress with cut-outs. This dress also comes in black and blue.

$60
White Fox Boutique

PrettyLittleThing Black Biker Detail Coated Skinny Jeans

Deb killed it in these faux leather skinny jeans. They also come in stone.

$55
$31
PrettyLittleThing

Showpo Moxie Chain Strap Cowl Mesh Mini Dress

Deb brought the Barbiecore style with this shimmery pink mini dress. It's also available in green and black. 

$90
Showpo

Shein Rib Knit V Neck Dress

This knit dress is the ideal swimsuit cover-up. Or you can switch it up with a cardigan and a leather jacket in cooler months.

$12
Shein
$22
Amazon

House of CB Julianna Corset Mesh Midi Dress

Go trendy, yet classic with this mesh, corseted mid-length dress. It's also available in a stunning tangerine hue.

$165
Selfridges

PrettyLittleThing Green Bardot Twist Front Split Hem Jumpsuit

Make everyone green with envy when you wear this off-the-shoulder, cut-out jumpsuit. This look equal parts sexy and sophisticated. It also comes in yellow.

$70
$44
PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing Brown Knitted Cut Out Short Sleeve Top

You can wear this brown knit top on its own or layer it over your favorite tank. This top also comes in beige.

$35
$7
PrettyLittleThing

Deb's Shoes From Love Island USA

Crocs Classic Clog

Deb wore these bright pink clogs during her girl chat with Sydney. This style has 49,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and comes in a ton of colors.

$50
Amazon
$50
Urban Outfitters
$50
SSENSE

Deb's Pajamas From Love Island USA

Shein Lace Trim Lingerie Set

Deb opted for this lace trim bralette set for her night in the Hideaway with Jessie.

$8
Shein

Shein Flamingo Print Satin Pajama Set

These silky pajamas are luxurious, yet tropical with their all-over flamingo print. These also come in black.

$14
Shein

Chyrii Women’s Sexy Silk Satin Ruffled Pajamas Sets

If you adore Deb's silky ruffled pajamas, this set comes in 17 colorways.

$20-$23
Amazon

Deb's Swimsuits From Love Island USA

Shein Bikinx Ruffle Detail High Cut Bikini Swimsuit

Bring some fashion to the pool with this unique, ruffled bikini. This rust color is flattering on many skin tones and this bikini top could double as a cropped top.

 

$12
Shein

Shein Solid Halter Tie Side Bikini Swimsuit

A string bikini is a Love Island must-have, for sure, especially at this price point. You might as well get this one in every color. There are 18 to choose from, by the way.

 

$9
Shein

Frankies Bikinis Tia Ribbed Bikini Top and Bottom

This isn't your standard string bikini. This one is made from luxurious ribbed fabric. It's also available in purple.

 

$85
Top @ Revolve
$85
Bottom @ Revolve

PrettyLittleThing Sky Blue Bandeau Bikini Top and Sky Blue Tie Side Ruched Bikini Bottoms

Elevate your poolside fashion with this sky blue, bandeau-style bikini top. You'll turn heads in this look, which is also available in solid orange and a black and white print. The matching bottoms have side ties and ultra-flattering ruching.

 

$20
$14
Top @ PLT
$20
$14
Bottoms @ PLT

Deb's Sunglasses From Love Island USA

Quay Chill Pill Sunglasses

Deb wore these round, pink sunglasses for a hike with the girls. These also come in black.

 

$55
Anthropologie
$55
Nordstrom
$55
Dillard's

Ray-Ban Gradient Round Metal Sunglasses

These round, metal sunglasses strike the perfect balance between being classic and trendy. There are many colorways to choose from.

 
$163
Amazon
$163
Revolve
$163
Zappos

Ray-Ban RB3548 54MM Hexagonal Sunglasses

Deb proves that gold frames are always a great choice. These hexagonal sunglasses go with everything, but their unique shape definitely stands out. These sunglasses have 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 

$163
Sunglass Hut
$163
Saks Fifth Avenue
$163
Amazon

While you're shopping, check out Mady McLanahan's best looks from Love Island USA, including swimsuits, sunglasses, and dresses.

