Fergie Returns to 2022 MTV VMAs Stage in Surprise Performance With Jack Harlow

Watch : Fergie Congratulates Ex Josh Duhamel on New Engagement

We're poppin' champagne.

The singer, 47, made her way back to the stage for the 2022 MTV VMAs and surprised fans with an incredible performance. The award show—which took place this year at the Prudential Center, New Jersey—marked the first live show Fergie has had in years.

Fergie joined Jack Harlow on stage to perform a mashup of her hit 2007 song "Glamorous" and his track "First Class."

As fans may recall, Fergie instantly became a household name when she joined the Black Eyed Peas back in 2002, which included musicians Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo. After 15 years and four albums together, Fergie decided to step away from the music group in 2017.