Fergie Returns to 2022 MTV VMAs Stage in Surprise Performance With Jack Harlow

After a lengthy hiatus, Fergie performed live at the 2022 MTV VMAs with Jack Harlow. Find out more details about her surprise stage return below.

Watch: Fergie Congratulates Ex Josh Duhamel on New Engagement

We're poppin' champagne.

The singer, 47, made her way back to the stage for the 2022 MTV VMAs and surprised fans with an incredible performance. The award show—which took place this year at the Prudential Center, New Jersey—marked the first live show Fergie has had in years.

Fergie joined Jack Harlow on stage to perform a mashup of her hit 2007 song "Glamorous" and his track "First Class."

As fans may recall, Fergie instantly became a household name when she joined the Black Eyed Peas back in 2002, which included musicians Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo. After 15 years and four albums together, Fergie decided to step away from the music group in 2017.

Although Fergie didn't share her reason for departing publicly as to why she decided to leave the band, her band members shared years later that she had parted ways in order to prioritize her son Axl Jack Duhamel, whom she shares with ex Josh Duhamel.

 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

"We love her, and she's focusing on being a mom," Will.i.am explained in a 2020 interview with Billboard. "That's a hard job, and that's what she really wants to do and we're here for her."

He added, "It's really the way Fergie designed it, so we're respecting her design. We love Fergie, and we don't want anything but awesomeness for her."

