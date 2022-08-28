Taylor Swift Just Made An Enchanting Appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs

The night is sparking, and we're wonderstruck over Taylor Swift's appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs.
The singer—who is nominated for five awards at the event—dazzled in a jeweled Oscar de la Renta cutout dress and matching metallic silver heels from Christian Louboutin and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry during the red carpet. This year, Taylor earned nods in the Video of the Year category for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)." The video also earned praise for Best Longform Video, Best Cinematography, Best Direction and Best Editing.
"Before this I had directed and written my music videos but I had never made a short film before," Taylor said during her acceptance speech for Best Longform Video. "We put our entire hearts into this, trying to make something that might be worthy of the love that you, the fans, have shown this song."
She added, "Thank you for this beautiful indication that we did something right. Love you guys."
Soon after the nominations were announced, Taylor shared a video on TikTok thanking her fans for their support and encouraged them to vote for her.
"All is, yet again, all too unwell," she captioned the July 26 video. "Thanks to you!!! Voting is open NOW!"
The "August" singer included screenshots of her nominations in the clip, with each featuring an added message she wrote.
In one slide Taylor wrote, "LOVE YOU SADIE & DYLAN," referencing Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien who appeared in the short film version of the song.
Should she take home the trophy for Video of the Year, it would be a historic win. As of now, Taylor is a two-time winner in the category, having previously won for "Bad Blood" featuring Kendrick Lamar in 2015 and four years later for "You Need to Calm Down." She would be the only artist to win three times.
Back in 2019, Taylor returned to the annual music show with an epic performance, with it marking the first time she had taken the stage since releasing her seventh album Lover.
On stage, she gave a dazzling performance of "You Need to Calm Down," inviting drag queens and dancers to join her in bright and cheerful ensembles.
As for Taylor's outfit for the spectacle, she wore a gold bustier and sparkling navy blue shorts.
We'll spend forever wondering how she does it.