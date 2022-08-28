You Have To See Lil Nas X's Hair-Raising Red Carpet Look At The 2022 MTV VMAs

Call him by his name or call him a red carpet slayer.
Lil Nas X killed it on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which kicked off Aug. 28 from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
The "Montero" rapper arrived to the ceremony wearing in a wild black outfit featuring high-waisted black pants plus a giant headpiece an hoop skirt combo that looked like it was made of hair.
"It is heavy and it is Harris Reed," the rapper shared with MTV on the red carpet of his shirtless ensemble.
Lil Nas X is up for seven VMAs this year, tying Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar as the artists with the most nominations this year. Among the "Thats What I Want" rapper's VMA nods—five of which are for "Industry Baby" alongside Harlow—are including Video of the Year and Best Collaboration.
He is also up for Artist of the Year, making him the first openly gay entertainer to be nominated for the prestigious honor.
The 24-year-old's VMA red carpet slay comes four months after he turned heads at the 2022 Grammys where he showed up in a heavily embellished white Balmain two-piece suit, featuring butterfly details, which he styled with sky-high platform boots and diamond drop earrings.
"Lil Nas X is an incredible inspiration for the future generation," Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing told Vogue in April. "He's clearly pushing boundaries not only in music, but in fashion."
He continued, "He is obsessed with details and is a perfectionist. This is obviously a dream to work with, because he's really paying attention to the craftsmanship. He brings couture to the stage and red carpet in such a modern way."