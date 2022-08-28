You Have To See Lil Nas X's Hair-Raising Red Carpet Look At The 2022 MTV VMAs

Watch : Why Lil Nas X Is the King of Clapbacks

Call him by his name or call him a red carpet slayer.

Lil Nas X killed it on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which kicked off Aug. 28 from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

The "Montero" rapper arrived to the ceremony wearing in a wild black outfit featuring high-waisted black pants plus a giant headpiece an hoop skirt combo that looked like it was made of hair.

"It is heavy and it is Harris Reed," the rapper shared with MTV on the red carpet of his shirtless ensemble.

Lil Nas X is up for seven VMAs this year, tying Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar as the artists with the most nominations this year. Among the "Thats What I Want" rapper's VMA nods—five of which are for "Industry Baby" alongside Harlow—are including Video of the Year and Best Collaboration.

He is also up for Artist of the Year, making him the first openly gay entertainer to be nominated for the prestigious honor.