2022 MTV VMAs: Couples Take Over the Red Carpet

Love is in the air!

On Aug. 28, some of Hollywood's biggest celebrity couples stepped out on the red carpet for a date night at the 2022 MTV VMAs at New Jersey's Prudential Center—and they looked nothing short of amazing.

Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae Brown were one of the first couples to arrive on the red carpet. The country singer wore a wore black Prada blazer and matching pants with a green undershirt, while his wife rocked a beige sequin crop top and corresponding pants.

While everyone loves to see the head-turning fashion, the VMAs are also a night of unforgettable surprises.

The 2022 MTV VMAs, which will be hosted by Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow, is sure to be a memorable night with epic performances from Lizzo, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, BLACKPINK, Anitta, J Balvin and more.