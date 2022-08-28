2022 MTV VMAs: Couples Take Over the Red Carpet

The hottest couples brought their fashion A-game to the 2022 MTV VMAs. See Kane Brown, his wife Katelyn Jae Brown and more hit the red carpet in their date night looks below.

By Tamantha Gunn Aug 28, 2022 11:13 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsMTVCelebritiesMTV VMAs
Watch: MTV VMAs 2022 Categories We're MOST Excited About

Love is in the air!

On Aug. 28, some of Hollywood's biggest celebrity couples stepped out on the red carpet for a date night at the 2022 MTV VMAs at New Jersey's Prudential Center—and they looked nothing short of amazing.

Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae Brown were one of the first couples to arrive on the red carpet. The country singer wore a wore black Prada blazer and matching pants with a green undershirt, while his wife rocked a beige sequin crop top and corresponding pants. 

While everyone loves to see the head-turning fashion, the VMAs are also a night of unforgettable surprises.

The 2022 MTV VMAs, which will be hosted by Nicki MinajLL Cool J and Jack Harlow, is sure to be a memorable night with epic performances from Lizzo, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, BLACKPINKAnitta, J Balvin and more.

And fans won't have to wait long to see who takes home the coveted silver-plated moonperson. Harlow, Harry Styles and Doja Cat are tied for the most 2022 MTV VMAs nominations with eight nods each, while DrakeKendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X closely follow behind with seven nods each.

photos
All the Couples You Forgot Attended the MTV VMAs

Not only will Minaj take the stage to emcee the award show and perform, but she is also being honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, making her the second female rapper—after Missy Elliott—to ever be awarded with the prestigious accolade.

To see more stars and their significant others on the 2022 MTV VMAs red carpet, keep scrolling!

Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock
Blackbear and Michele Maturo
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga
Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock
Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Kaycee Clark and Nany González

Trending Stories

1

How to Watch the 2022 MTV VMAs Online and on TV

2

Nessa Diab Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Kaepernick

3

2022 MTV VMAs: See Every Star Arrive on the Red Carpet

4

Nicki Minaj's Style Evolution Proves She’s Always Been a Risk-Taker

5

Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope Slam Brittany Aldean Over "Tomboy" Post

Latest News

Taylor Swift Just Made An Enchanting Appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs

You Have To See Lil Nas X's Hair-Raising Look At The 2022 MTV VMAs

2022 MTV VMAs: Couples Take Over the Red Carpet

Breaking

2022 MTV VMAs: The Complete List of Winners

Sylvester Stallone Shares Family Photos After Divorce Filing

Nessa Diab Makes Appearance at 2022 MTV VMAs After Welcoming Baby

Ben Affleck Feeds Jennifer Lopez During PDA-Filled Lunch on Honeymoon