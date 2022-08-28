Breaking

2022 MTV VMAs: The Complete List of Winners

Wondering who won big at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony? Read on to see which of your favorite artists is walking away with their very own Moon Person from the star-studded evening.

And the winners are…
 
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards—and the ongoing list of the night's biggest winners—has officially arrived and we're more excited than ever. The star-studded event, held this year at New Jersey's Prudential Center Aug. 28, saw a slew of historic nominations for some of music's most influential artists.
 
Doja Cat, Jack Harlow and Harry Styles led the way in earning the most nominations for the night, with the trio landing eight apiece. (All three artists recently nabbed one more nomination in the Song of the Summer category). Following close behind them would be none other than Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar, who also tied with seven nods each. But that's not all: Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd each scored an impressive five nominations.
 
As far as first time nominees go, this year's list included Baby Keem, GAYLE, Kacey Musgraves, Måneskin, Anitta, Becky G, Dove Cameron, Karol GITZYJIDMuni Long, TemsWet Leg and more.

Read on to see if your favorite performer is moonwalking home tonight with a trophy...

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

BEST ALTERNATIVE

WINNER: Måneskin – "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" – Arista Records

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear - "Love It When You Hate Me" - Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

Imagine Dragons x JID – "Enemy" – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – "emo girl" – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Panic! At The Disco – "Viva Las Vengeance" – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group 

Twenty One Pilots  – "Saturday" – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – "G R O W" – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

WINNER: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group 

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

September 2021: Griff – "One Night" – Warner Records

October 2021: Remi Wolf – "Sexy Villain" – Island Records

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – "i hope ur miserable until ur dead" – Warner Records 

WINNER: December 2021: SEVENTEEN – "Rock With You" – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records 

January 2021: Mae Muller – "Better Days" – Capitol Records UK

February 2022: GAYLE – "abcdefu" – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

March 2022: Sheneesa – "R U That" – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records

April 2022: Omar Apollo – "Tamagotchi" – Warner Records

May 2022: Wet Leg – "Chaise Longue" – Domino Recording Company

June 2022: Muni Long – "Baby Boo" – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording

July 2022: Doechii – "Persuasive" – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records 

 

Check back as this story is being updated in real time.

