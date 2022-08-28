Sylvester Stallone Shares Family Photos After Jennifer Flavin's Divorce Filing

Watch : Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin Divorce After 25 Years

Family first.

Just weeks after his wife Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce, Sylvester Stallone took to social media to celebrate their daughter Sophia Rose Stallones' 26th birthday by sharing some sweet family photos.

"A VERY HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY TO MY VERY SPECIAL DAUGHTER, SOPHIA!!" he wrote on Instagram on Aug. 27 along with several pics featuring himself, the birthday girl and Jennifer.

It marked the first time he has shared an image of his estranged wife since late July.

In one pic, the trio smile alongside one another for a selfie in what appears to be a vehicle. In another, Jennifer, 54, Sylvester, 76, and Sophia, all pose together while dressed in their very best

The Rocky star also posted a pic of him and the birthday girl posing next to a golf cart while the two enjoyed some father-daughter time.

One day earlier, Jennifer honored Sophia on her actual birthday with her own Instagram tribute, which included a throwback photo of the mother-daughter duo, but did not feature any images of Sylvester.