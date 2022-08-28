Nessa Diab Makes First Red Carpet Appearance at 2022 MTV VMAs After Welcoming Baby With Colin Kaepernick

It's mama's night out for Nessa Diab.
Just moments after announcing that she and Colin Kaepernick welcomed their first child together, the former Talk Stoop host, 41, hit the red carpet for the 2022 MTV VMAs on Aug. 28 looking amazing!
For her look, Nessa rocked a black ankle-length dress, complete with metallic purple botties and gold dangling earrings.
It's the host's first red carpet appearance since giving birth to a baby with Colin. Just moments before arriving at the VMAs, Nessa shared the exciting news that she and the former NFL star had expanded their family.
"I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today," Nessa captioned the Instagram picture of herself, Colin and their newborn sitting in a hospital bed. "I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM!"
Nessa added that she and the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback welcomed their baby "a few weeks ago" and are "over the moon with our growing family."
While the NessaOnAir host noted that she and Colin were going to keep news of their new bundle of joy mum, she said that she wanted to connect with others as she embarks on this new journey of motherhood.
"I know sharing this allows me to connect with you in different ways that I never imagined," Nessa continued. "My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew. Thank you everyone for your support as always."