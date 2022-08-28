Nessa Diab Makes First Red Carpet Appearance at 2022 MTV VMAs After Welcoming Baby With Colin Kaepernick

Watch : MTV VMAs 2022 Categories We're MOST Excited About

It's mama's night out for Nessa Diab.

Just moments after announcing that she and Colin Kaepernick welcomed their first child together, the former Talk Stoop host, 41, hit the red carpet for the 2022 MTV VMAs on Aug. 28 looking amazing!

For her look, Nessa rocked a black ankle-length dress, complete with metallic purple botties and gold dangling earrings.

It's the host's first red carpet appearance since giving birth to a baby with Colin. Just moments before arriving at the VMAs, Nessa shared the exciting news that she and the former NFL star had expanded their family.

"I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today," Nessa captioned the Instagram picture of herself, Colin and their newborn sitting in a hospital bed. "I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM!"

