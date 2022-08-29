The Latest House of the Dragon Drama Has Us Firmly Planted as Team Rhaenyra

(Warning: the below includes spoilers from House of the Dragon.)
Daenerys Targaryen would've loved Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.
We kept thinking that while tuning into House of the Dragon's second episode on Aug. 28. The young Targaryen, portrayed by Milly Alcock in the Game of Thrones spin-off, displayed some character traits that were similar to her dragon-riding descendant. Much like Daenerys (Emilia Clarke on GoT), Rhaenyra is routinely underestimated for one reason: she's a girl.
However, rather than crumble beneath the disdain the lords of the realm have for her sex, she chooses to rise above it and prove that she's been named King Viserys' heir for a reason. For instance, as her father Viserys (Paddy Considine) is pressured to remarry (a literal child!) in order to secure his bloodline, Rhaenyra doesn't have a temper tantrum, a favorite past time of her uncle's, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith). Instead, she gives her father her blessing to remarry, proving she can put the realm before herself. The ultimate sign of a true ruler.
Nonetheless, Rhaenyra shows that she still has her sights set on the Iron Throne. Case in point: After cousin Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), who was slighted when Viserys was named king, informs Rhaenyra that a woman would never rule Westeros since "that is the order of things," Rhaenyra hits back, "When I am queen, I will create a new order."
Sounds a lot like Daenerys' "I'm going to break the wheel" speech, no?
Rhaenyra later puts her words to action, when she successfully gets the previously disinherited Daemon to relinquish a dragon egg he stole from the palace's dragon pit. Why is the dragon egg such a big deal? It is the same one laid in the crib of Rhaenyra's late brother, the one who died alongside their mother Aemma (Sian Brooke).
This explains why Rhaenyra is unafraid to call her uncle's bluff. "I'm right here, uncle," Rhaenyra states while asking for the dragon egg back. "The object of your ire, the reason you were disinherited. If you wish to be restored as heir, you'll need to kill me. So do it, and be done with all this bother."
The final moment that has us rooting for Rhaenyra? When her own father chooses to marry her 15-year-old best friend Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey). Imagine your own BFF becoming your stepmother. Ick.
We're about ready to breathe fire and put Rhaenyra on the throne ourselves after that. In fact, starting to today, we're bending the knee to Rhaenyra—but we doubt the other characters will.
To see how this drama plays out, catch new episodes of House of the Dragon on Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.