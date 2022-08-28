2022 MTV VMAs: See Every Star Arrive on the Red Carpet

Watch : MTV VMAs 2022 Categories We're MOST Excited About

Bring on the music, moonmen and mega fashion moments.

The hottest names in music showed in style up to the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Aug. 28, for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Leading the nominees pack this year are Harry Styles, Doja Cat and Jack Harlow—all with eight nominations, Not far behind are Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X with 7 nominations and Billie Eilish and Drake with six. Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, BTS and the Weeknd also earned multiple nominations as well. Plus, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive the Global Icon Award.

During the star-studded evening, Nicki Minaj will also be honored with the ultra-prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and will slay the stage with a montage of her biggest hits.

Ahead of the sure-to-be-wild ceremony—which will feature other powerhouse performances from the likes of Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Anitta, Blackpink, Panic! at the Disco, Måneskin, J Balvin, Kane Brown, Khalid and Marshmello—all eyes were on the red carpet arrivals, ranging from all-out awesome to down-right daring.