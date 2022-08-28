2022 MTV VMAs: See Every Star Arrive on the Red Carpet

From the all-out awesome to the down-right daring, check out the fierce fashion the stars rocked on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Bring on the music, moonmen and mega fashion moments. 

The hottest names in music showed in style up to the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Aug. 28, for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Leading the nominees pack this year are Harry Styles, Doja Cat and Jack Harlow—all with eight nominations, Not far behind are Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X with 7 nominations and Billie Eilish and Drake with six. Dua LipaEd SheeranTaylor Swift, BTS and the Weeknd also earned multiple nominations as well. Plus, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive the Global Icon Award.

During the star-studded evening, Nicki Minaj will also be honored with the ultra-prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and will slay the stage with a montage of her biggest hits.

Ahead of the sure-to-be-wild ceremony—which will feature other powerhouse performances from the likes of Lizzo, Jack Harlow, AnittaBlackpinkPanic! at the Disco, Måneskin, J BalvinKane Brown, Khalid and Marshmello—all eyes were on the red carpet arrivals, ranging from all-out awesome to down-right daring.

Keep scrolling to see all the stars and their red carpet looks at the 2022 VMAs below. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Lizzo
Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock
Dove Cameron
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Jack Harlow
Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock
Chloe Bailey
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Lil Nas X
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Sofia Carson
Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock
Sabrina Carpenter
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
J Balvin
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Bebe Rexha
Cindy Ord/WireImage
Toosi
Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock
Latto
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Anitta
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
That Girl Lay Lay
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Katelyn Jae Brown, Kane Brown
Cindy Ord/WireImage
Billy Eichner
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Chloe Fineman
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
BLACKPINK
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Conan Gray
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Alvin Parker
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Remi Wolf
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Kamie Crawford
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Cheech and Chong
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Samy Hawk
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Joe Gorga, Melissa Gorga
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Bob the Drag Queen
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Cyn Santana
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Dolores Catania
Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock
Johnny Orlando
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Mae Muller
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Tayshia Adams
photos
View More Photos From 2022 MTV VMAs: Red Carpet Arrivals

