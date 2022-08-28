Ne-Yo's Estranged Wife Crystal Renay Says "No Chances" of Reconciliation With Singer

Watch : Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Smith Files for Divorce

Ready to be Miss Independent.

Ne-Yo's estranged wife Crystal Renay Smith has made it clear that her marriage with the R&B singer is totally done with zero chance of reconciliation.

On Aug. 26, Crystal was approached by a celebrity photographer at Los Angeles International Airport and was asked if there was any hope of working things out with her husband.

"There are no chances," she responded, as seen on TMZ. "We're moving on to better lives. Certain things can be forgiven. God will forgive and so will I."

When asked to clarify if that means she'll eventually be able to forgive Ne-Yo (birth name is Shaffer Smith), she said, "The Christian in me has to one day, but I'm okay."

Last month, Crystal, 35, nearly broke the internet when she alleged that the "So Sick" singer has been unfaithful to her for years in a scathing social media post. Ne-Yo did not confirm or deny her allegations but did "like" her post.