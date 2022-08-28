Ne-Yo's Estranged Wife Crystal Renay Says "No Chances" of Reconciliation With Singer

One month after Ne-Yo's estranged wife Crystal Renay Smith alleged that the singer cheated in her, the mom-of-three shut down and possibility f the couple patching things up.

Ready to be Miss Independent.

Ne-Yo's estranged wife Crystal Renay Smith has made it clear that her marriage with the R&B singer is totally done with zero chance of reconciliation.

On Aug. 26,  Crystal was approached by a celebrity photographer at Los Angeles International Airport and was asked if there was any hope of working things out with her husband.

"There are no chances," she responded, as seen on TMZ. "We're moving on to better lives. Certain things can be forgiven. God will forgive and so will I."

When asked to clarify if that means she'll eventually be able to forgive Ne-Yo (birth name is Shaffer Smith), she said, "The Christian in me has to one day, but I'm okay." 

Last month, Crystal, 35, nearly broke the internet when she alleged that the "So Sick" singer has been unfaithful to her for years in a scathing social media post. Ne-Yo did not confirm or deny her allegations but did "like" her post.

"8 years of lies and deception," she wrote on July 30. "8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected...every last one of them [sic]! To say I'm heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement."

The entrepreneur—who shares sons Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr., 6, and Roman Alexander-Raj Smith, 4, and daughter Isabella Rose Smith, 14 months with the singer—also put her foot down, saying her husband's alleged infidelity wouldn't be tolerated.

"To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane," Crystal continued. "The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is happening it isn't. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect."

She added, "I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache."

After "liking" her post, Ne-Yo, 42, tweeted on July 31, "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family's privacy at this time."

The next day, Crystal filed for divorce from the singer in Atlanta.  In the Aug. 1 filing, obtained by E! News, Crystal described her six-year marriage to Ne-Yo as "irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation," alleging the Grammy winner "committed the act of adultery."

She also alleged in the documents that Ne-Yo—who is also the dad of kids Madilyn Smith, 11, and Mason Smith, 10, whom he welcomed with his ex Monyetta Shaw—"fathered a minor child with his paramour."

E! News has reached out to Ne-Yo's rep for comment but has yet to hear back.

 

 

