Kendall Jenner Holds Devin Booker Close During Date Night

See photos of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker on their latest date night in Los Angeles. The two reconciled earlier this summer following a brief breakup.

By Corinne Heller Aug 28, 2022 8:39 PMTags
Kendall JennerKardashiansCouples
Watch: Kendall Jenner Addresses Narrative About Kardashian Family

Kendall Jenner could barely keep her hands off boyfriend Devin Booker after a dinner date this weekend.

On Aug. 27, the two were photographed leaving Catch Steak restaurant in West Hollywood. Kendall, 26, put her arm on the NBA star's shoulder as she walked behind him while they made their exit. After the two passed by fans and celebrity photographers, the two entered a waiting car, with Kendall getting in first.

The supermodel wore a cropped black, plunging halter top, matching leather pants and pink pointed, studded pumps for their date. Devin, 25, sported a Method Man T-shirt over a white sweatshirt, blue wide-legged jeans and sneakers.

Kendall and Devin went through a brief breakup earlier this summer, two years after they began dating. In July, a source close to the Kardashians star told E! News that Kendall and the Phoenix Suns star are "fully back together," adding, "They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together."

photos
All the Dreamy Photos From Kendall Jenner’s Tropical Vacation

A few weeks ago, the couple vacationed together.

GIO/ROGER / BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

How to Watch the 2022 MTV VMAs Online and on TV

2

Shia LaBeouf Confirms the Name of His Newborn Child With Wife Mia Goth

3

American Idol Winner Just Sam Posts From a Hospital

Earlier this month, the pair's relationship status was further clarified after Devin left a flirty comment on a bikini pic Kendall shared on Instagram.

See Kendall and Devin's road to romance:

Getty Images
June 2020: Coupled Up

Kendall and the Phoenix Suns player officially began dating in June 2020 following weeks of romance rumors. 

RMBI / BACKGRID
August 2020: Puppy Love

The two leave a pet shop in Malibu with the NBA player's dog.

NGRE / BACKGRID
August 2020: Malibu Dinner Date

The two dine at Nobu in Malibu.

Gotham/GC Images
April 2021: NYC Trip

The two are spotted together in New York City.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram
February 2021: Instagram Official

 

Kendall makes her relationship with Devin Instagram official with this photo posted on Valentine's Day 2021.

Maciel / BACKGRID
April 2021: Club Date

The two are seen leaving The Nice Guy club in West Hollywood.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
April 2021: New York State of Mind

The two head to a restaurant in NYC.

Instagram / Kendall Jenner
June 2021: Happy Anniversary

Kendall shared this photo of the two on her Instagram Stories as they celebrated the one-year anniversary of their relationship.

Instagram / Kendall Jenner
June 2021: One Year

Kendall also shared this photo of the two on her Instagram Stories as they celebrated the one-year anniversary of their relationship.

Instagram
September 2021: International Romance

Kendall and Devin took their relationship to the next level with a sultry Labor Day vacay to the Italian coastline. 

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
October 2021: Victory Kiss

Kendall gave her boyfriend a sweet hug and smooch as he made his way off the court at Staples Center following his team the Phoenix Suns' 115-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Instagram
December 2021: Winter Wonderland

The couple celebrated New Year's Eve together from a cabin in the woods, with Kendall snapping a selfie to commemorate the occasion.

VERONESI / BACKGRID
May 2022: Wedding Date

Devin accompanied Kendall to Italy for her sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding with Travis Barker.

NINO/GC Images
June 2022: Break Up

A source close to Kendall told E! News that the pair "hit a rough patch" and parted ways. Though they "really nice time" in Italy during Kourtney's wedding festivities, the insider explained said that "once they got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles."

However, as the source noted, a reconciliation may be in the future as they "both hope to make it work."

Instagram
Summer 2022: Reconciliation and Vacation PDA

In July 2022, a source close to Kendall told E! News that the model and Devin "are fully back together," adding, "They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together."

In August 2022, Kendall shared this pic of the two looking cozy on vacation in Idaho.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
August 2022: Date Night

The two go on a date in Los Angeles.

Trending Stories

1

Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope Slam Brittany Aldean Over "Tomboy" Post

2

Richard Simmons Makes Rare Statement Days After Documentary Airs

3

One of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Sons Is Joining DWTS

4

Shia LaBeouf Confirms the Name of His Newborn Child With Wife Mia Goth

5

How to Watch the 2022 MTV VMAs Online and on TV

Latest News

Turn Up the Music Because Lizzo Has Arrived to the 2022 MTV VMAs

Update!

Feel Like You're in the Hideaway With Pajamas From Love Island

Update!

Be a Villa Bombshell With Swimwear From Love Island USA

Update!

Your Guide to the Standout Styles From Love Island USA Season 4

Ne-Yo's Estranged Wife Says "No Chances" of Reconciliation With Singer

Kendall Jenner Holds Devin Booker Close During Date Night

Shop Nadjha Day's Looks From Love Island USA Season 4