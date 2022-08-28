Love Island USA: A Look Back at Nadjha Day's Best Style Moments From Season 4

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Unfortunately, Nadjha Day did not find a long-term romance with Jeff Christian at the Love Island USA villa, but she did form some close friendships with her fellow Islanders and she left with a lot of great memories... and fashionable moments. Nadjha joined the Peacock reality TV show mid-way through the season, but she made the most of her screen time with some showstopping outfits.
You are not the only one who has loved Nadjha's style throughout Love Island USA Season 4. Here's a roundup of her most memorable looks including swimsuits, two-piece sets, dresses, sunglasses, and beauty products.
Nadjha's Makeup From Love Island USA
Anastasia Beverly Hills Sun Dipped Glow Kit
Get your glow on with this highlighter palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills. There are five easy-to-blend, universally flattering shades that you can wear on their own or layer.
This palette has 227.5K "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, 1,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 1,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Clinique Chubby Stick Sculpting Contour
Sculpt and contour your face with this easy-to-use cream stick from Clinique.
This product has 31.1K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Nadjha's Swimsuits From Love Island USA
Shein Heart Ring Linked Bikini Swimsuit
This swimsuit is sweet yet sultry with the heart charms and the latex-esque material. You can also get this style in black.
Frankies Bikinis Tia Terry Triangle Bikini Top in Peace Terry
Embody some fun 70s vibes with this yellow and pink print bikini top and the matching pieces.
Frankies Bikinis Tia Terry Triangle Bikini Top in Nude Daisy
Rock this classic Frankies Bikinis top in the Nude Daisy print. If you adore that pattern, you can pair that swim top with a matching bottoms, cover-up, skirt, dress, crop top, or hat.
Nadjha's Outfits From Love Island USA
Shein SXY Twist Ruched Bust Halter Top With Chain & Cut Out Waist Flare Leg Pants
Nadjha slayed in this ultra-sexy, chocolate brown two-piece set. This look also comes in orange.
Tularosa Amaka Top
Unfortunately, this set is sold out in white, but you can get the top in cream. This is the perfect swimsuit cover-up and a great layering piece on top of your favorite bralette.
Nadjha's Sunglasses From Love Island USA
Quay Australia Heartbreaker Sunglasses
How can you not have major heart eyes for these sunglasses? These are available in pink and rainbow.
Quay Australia High Key
Go high key with these elevated aviator sunglasses. They're equal parts luxurious and durable. These medium-sized frames come in three colorways.
Quay Australia Secret Set
These wraparound shield sunglasses are universally flattering and perennially cool.
Versace Eyewear Rectangular Frame Sunglasses
Bring a unique accent to your look with these white frames from Versace. If you love this style, but you're looking for something at a lower price point, check out this similar pair from Amazon.
Ray-Ban RB3548 51MM Hexagonal Sunglasses
These hexagonal shades are an intriguing take on your classic aviator frames. They are available in a ton of colorways and they have 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
While you're shopping, check out Courtney Boerner's best looks from Love Island USA, including swimsuits, sunglasses, pajamas, and dresses.
Watch Love Island exclusively on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)