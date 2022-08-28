Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Are Engaged

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke, stars of Bravo's Summer House, got engaged over the weekend. Find out more about his proposal.

Summer 2022 just got hotter for Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke: The Summer House couple is engaged!

The Bravo stars got engaged on Aug. 27, People reported. Carl proposed to Lindsay at on Dune Beach in Southampton, NY, the outlet said.

Carl told People that he initially told Lindsay that they were attending a group bonfire, but really had a picnic for two laid out for them. Carl proposed to Lindsay with a Nicole Rose engagement ring containing a 3.5-carat square brilliant cut cushion diamond with two half-moon diamonds.

Lindsay told People that she responded to his proposal with, "A thousand times, yes!" The two then celebrated their engagement at a restaurant with family and friends, including their Summer House co-stars Kyle Cooke, Danielle Olivera, Paige DeSorbo and Mya Allen, the outlet reported.

Lindsay, 36, and Carl, 37, have starred on Summer House since its 2017 premiere and initially started out as friends. They confirmed this past January that they are a couple.

Earlier this month, Lindsay and Carl celebrated her birthday and he shared a tribute to her on Instagram, including some throwback photos of the two together. "Happy Birthday Lindsay Dale Hubbard," he wrote. "These are some of my favorite moments from the last 9+ months of traveling, laughing, eating and enjoying each other's crazy lives. Your smile says it all! You continue to amaze me with your strength and growth. This is gonna be your best year yet! I love you."

Lindsay commented, "Baaaabe!!! I love you so much!"

In June, the two began living together in an apartment in New York City. Lindsay wrote on Instagram, "5 more days until we move in together and then he can't get rid of me!" and later shared pics from the couple's big move.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

