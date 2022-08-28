Ulta 21 Days of Beauty 2022: Shop 50% Off Deals Starting at $11 From Tarte, Mac, Philosophy, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from August 28 through September 17, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).
Today is also the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from MAC Cosmetics, Tarte, and Philosophy. Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta. If you want to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices), and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.
Today's Steals
MAC Cosmetics Bullet Lipsticks
MAC's Bullet lipsticks are truly iconic. They have been coming through for decades on decades. They're a great investment because you get so much product in every tube. It takes forever to run out of a MAC lipstick. Today, Ulta has deals on MAC lipsticks in three finishes: matte, cream, and shine. Personally, I love the matte because it feels super soft on my lips, but it lasts much longer than most traditional lipsticks.
A shopper raved, "This is one of my favorite lip colors & formula. It goes on smooth, makes my lips feel great. The color is vibrant & stays on for a while even after wearing mask. Mac does not disappoint! I will definitely keep this color in my lipstick collection."
Another said, "Once you try Mac, there's no turning back. So I had to find out if all the rave reviews about Mac lipstick were really true and what's the big deal. It is the best and creamiest, long lasting lip stick I've ever tried. I'm 63, so I've tried plenty. Worth the price."
Tarte Shape Tape Cloud CC Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Sunscreen
For those days when you want a break from your full-coverage foundation, give this CC cream a try. It feels very light on the skin, but you can build up the coverage when you apply and blend more layers. It's incredibly comfortable and you can get a matte finish. The brand also claims that it provides 24 hours of hydration and that it has a crease-proof formula.
"IN LOVE," a shopper raved, "FINALLY found the one! Wears light and LASTS ALL DAY. I keep catching myself looking in the mirror in disbelief, my pores are non existent and it doesn't crease at all. I love it sooo much!!"
Philosophy Amazing Grace Eau de Toilette
This perfume never gets old and it just smells amazingly clean. No wonder it's an award-winning product and a bestseller. This floral fragrance has notes of bergamot and delicate muguet blossoms.
This fragrance has 3,200+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper raving, "I buy this product over and over. So many compliments on how delicate and wonderful the scent is. Having been buying this for years now. Best scent Philosophy has ever come out with."
Philosophy Ultimate Miracle Worker Nighttime Serum-in-Cream
This product is the perfect hybrid between a serum and a cream. Use this before bed to target the signs of aging including wrinkles, fine lines, and inconsistent texture. The brand that this also improves the appearance of pores and increases the skin's radiance. In an independent clinical study, 97% of women had noticeably healthier-looking skin within 2 weeks of using this product every night and 100% of participants agreed that this "dramatically improved the texture and firmness of their skin."
A fan gushed, "I've been using this for months and it truly works. I can see a big difference in my skin and I love this product. I've ordered two jars so far and will continue to order more."
Someone else said, "I have been using this product for 4 months and really like it. I still have plenty to last at least 3 more months. Yes it is pricey, but well worth it! A little goes a long way.My face does not feel oily when I wake up in the morning."
Philosophy Fresh Cream Warm Cashmere Eau de Toilette
Your deserve to experience indulgence in your everyday life. This fragrance will make you feel like you're curled up by the fire. It has a woody aroma with notes of gourmand, tangerine, cashmere, orchids, vanilla bean, and sandalwood.
Many Ulta shoppers described this is a great smell that's not overpowering. A fan of the perfume gushed, "This is the best vanilla scent out there. Trust me, I've tried a lot of vanilla scents and this blows them all away. Guys, girls, perfume sensitive people... EVERYONE loves this perfume. PLEASE Philosophy make an intense parfum for Fresh Cream Warm Cashmere. Its lasting power as a toilette does not do a scent this amazing justice. I would purchase a lasting, more intense version of this forever. Every owner of this scent says the same thing: amazing smell, no lasting power. Please help your loyal customers out!!"
Philosophy Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker+ Line Correcting Moisturizer Overnight Cream
Who doesn't want to wake up to bright, smooth skin? Make the most of your beauty sleep when you apply the Philosophy Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker+ Line Correcting Moisturizer Overnight Cream before bed. According to the brand, this cream erases the look of fine lines and counteracts signs of stress.
A longtime fan of the product said, "I have used this moisturizer for over 20 years & it is absolutely the best! It is very moisturizing & feels so good on my skin. I'm 48 & don't have many wrinkles & I really do attribute that to this stuff! Love it!!!"
Someone else raved, "I have used this product for over a decade. I have loved this product from the start and recommend it highly."
Philosophy Hope In A Jar Skin-Resurrection Overnight Power Hydrator
Resurrect your skin overnight with this super hydrating cream from Philosophy. According to the brand it "improves skin's ability to fight dehydration, dullness and rough texture."
An Ulta shopper reviewed, "This Product is a life saver!!! My face is super dry and this gives my face life!! makes my skin feel soooo soft! and smooth! and makes my face just glow! Will definitely be buying more!! Great price!! recommend!! go out and try for yourself!!"
Someone else said, "I've been using this product nightly now. I put it on my dry face after cleansing. I'm loving it! My skin has been super soft and moisturized. I'm excited to keep using it to see how it does with my fine lines. Highly recommend!"
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty 2022 Product Schedule
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 1
Sunday, August 28
- MAC Bullet Lipstick Usually $21, Now $11
- Tarte Shape Tape Cloud CC Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Sunscreen Usually $39, Now $20
- Philosophy Amazing Grace Eau de Toilette Usually $58, Now $29
- Philosophy Fresh Cream Warm Cashmere Eau de Toilette Usually $46, Now $23
- Philosophy Ultimate Miracle Worker Nighttime Serum-in-Cream Usually $84, Now $42
- Philosophy Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker+ Line Correcting Moisturizer Overnight Cream Usually $70, Now $35
- Philosophy Hope In A Jar Skin-Resurrection Overnight Power Hydrator Usually $40, Now $20
- L'Occitane Ultra Rich Body Cream Usually $49, Now $25
Monday, August 29
- Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand Usually $29, Now $15
- Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads Usually $60, Now $30
- Nudestix Baby Nude Skin Kit Usually $45, Now $23
- Nudestix Roses 'N Honey 3-Piece Mini NUDIES Kit Usually $27, Now $14
- Surprise Steal from Benefit Cosmetics
- Surprise Steal from It Cosmetics
- Surprise Steal from Kiehl's
Tuesday, August 30
- Clinique Eyeliners Usually $22-$23, Now $11-$12
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation Usually $38, Now $19
- Tula So Poreless Deep Exfoliating Scrub Usually $34, Now $17
- First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser Usually $24, Now $12
- Juvia's Place Lipsticks, Lip Liners, and Lip Glosses Usually $10-$15, Now $5-$8
- BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal C Skin Refiner Usually $85, Now $43
- UOMA Beauty Trippin Smooth Powder Usually $30, Now $15
- Keys Soulcare Sacred Body Oil Usually $25, Now $13
Wednesday, August 31
- Too Faced Fluff & Hold Laminating Brow Usually $25, Now $13
- Too Faced Pomade in a Pencil Brow Shaper & Filler Usually $25, Now $13
- Too Faced Brow Wig Brush on Brow Gel Usually $25, Now $13
- Too Faced Super Fine Brow Detailer Pencil Usually $25, Now $13
- Smashbox X BECCA Under Eye Brightening Corrector Was $33, Now $16
- Smashbox X BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter Was $40, Now $20
- Lashes from Glamnetic, House of Lashes, Lilly Lashes, and Velour Lashes Usually $11-$30, Now $11-$30
Thursday, September 1
- Foreo Luna Mini 3 Usually $179, Now $90
- StriVectin Peptight Tightening & Brightening Face Serum Usually $99, Now $50
- StriVectin Wrinkle Recode Line Transforming Melting Serum Usually $89, Now $45
- Beekman 1802 Bloom Cream Daily Probiotic Moisturizer Usually $54, Now $27
- Clinique Even Better All-Over Concealer + Eraser Usually $29, Now $15
- Crepe Erase Ultra Body Smoothing Trio Usually $65, Now $38
Friday, September 2
- Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash Usually $52, Now $26
- Lancome La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum Usually $102, Now $51
- Lancome La Vie Est Belle Happiness Shot, Usually $41, Now $21
- Lancome Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara Usually $27, Now $14
- Surprise Steal from Buxom
Saturday, September 3
- Clarins Total Eye Lift Eye Cream Usually $89, Now $45
- Benefit Cosmetics Precisely My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer Usually $25, Now $13
- Glamglow SUPERMUD Charcoal Instant Treatment Mask Usually $60, Now $30
- Surprise Steal from KVD Beauty
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 2
Sunday, September 4
- NARS Afterglow Lip Balm Usually $28, Now $14
- Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner Usually $32, Now $16
- Estee Lauder Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Foundation SPF 45 Usually $50, Now $25
- Exuviance Targeted Lip Filler Usually $42, Now $21
- Exuviance Age Reverse Eye Contour Antiaging Eye Cream Usually $87, Now $44
- Exuviance Lift Volumizing Hyaluronic Acid Face Concentrate Usually $95, Now $48
- Exuviance Wrinkle Smooth Topical Peptide Face Treatment Usually $92, Now $46
Monday, September 5
- Beauty Blender BIO PURE Makeup Sponge Usually $20, Now $10
- Stila Stay All Day Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner Usually $22, Now $11
- MAC Magic Extension 5mm Fibre Mascara Usually $26, Now $13
- StriVectin Super-C Spf 30 Vitamin C Moisturizer Usually $69, Now $35
- belif Moisturizing Eye Bomb Usually $48, Now $24
Tuesday, September 6
- Urban Decay Eyeshadow Eyeshadow Primer Potion, Usually $25, Now $13
- Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Day Cream SPF 23 Usually $70, Now $35
- Select Perricone MD products Usually $19-$159, Now $10-$80
- COSRX Lip Sleep Ceramide Lip Butter Sleeping Mask Usually $19, Noq $10
Wednesday, September 7
- BareMinerals BAREPRO Performance Wear Liquid Foundation Usually $37, Now $19
- Lancome Renergie Eye, Night, and Day Creams Usually $80-$130, Now $40-$65
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Day & Night Duo Usually $115, Now $58
- Korres Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser Usually $28, Now $14
- Exa High Fidelity Foundation Usually $38, Now $19
- Volition Yaupon Tea Glow-Awakening Moisturizer Usually $39
- Rituel de Fille Thorn Oil Priming Facial Elixir Usually $68, Now $34
- Volition Hibiscus Unspottable Correcting Oil Usually $49
- Jane Iredale PurePressed Base Mineral Foundation Refill Usually $46, Now $23
Thursday, September 8
- Tarte Tartelette Tubing Mascara Usually $24, Now $12
- Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash Usually $44, Now $22
- Dermalogica Daily Superfoliant Usually $64, Now $32
- Patchology Eye Gels Usually $35-$60, Now $18-$30
- Mented Cosmetics Lip Gloss Usually $15, Now $8
- Mented Cosmetics Lip Liner Usually $12, Now $6
Friday, September 9
- Tula Clear It Up Acne Clearing and Tone Correcting Gel Usually $38, Now $19
- Jaclyn Cosmetics Highlighters Usually $16-$32, Now $8-$16
- Josie Maran Pure Argan Milk Intensive Hydrating Treatment Usually $56, Now $28
- Fresh Black Tea Firming Corset Serum Usually $75, Now $38
- Morphe Surprise Steal
Saturday, September 10
- IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation Full Coverage Moisturizer with SPF 50+ Usually $44, Now $22
- IT Brushes for Ulta Usually $20-$65, Now $20-$65
- Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick Usually $22, Now $11
- Nudestix Magnetic Luminous Eye Color Usually $26, Now $13
- Nudestix Magnetic Matte Eye Color Usually $26, Now $13
- Murad Surprise Steal
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 3
Sunday, September 11
- Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray Usually $33, Now $17
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Waterproof, Smudge Proof Brow Pomade Usually $21, Now $12
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brush 7B Dual-Ended Tapered Angled Brow Brush Usually $18, Now $9
- Lancome Bi-Facil Double-Action Gentle Eye Makeup Remover Usually $32, Now $16
- Persona DreamStick Cream Bronzing Multi-Stick Usually $26, Now $13
Monday, September 12
- Too Faced Hangover Pillow Balm Ultra-Hydrating Lip Treatment Usually $26, Now $13
- Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Serum Usually $103, Now $52
- Sunday Riley Power Couple Mini Kit Usually $28, Now $14
- Murad Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture Usually $79, Now $40
- Boscia MakeUp-BreakUp Cool Cleansing Oil Usually $37, Now $19
- Boscia Detoxifying Black Charcoal Cleanser Usually $34, Now $17
Tuesday, September 13
- Tarte Amazonian Clay blushes and bronzers Usually $29-$30, Now $15
- Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer Usually $42, Now $21
- Origins Ginzing Vitamin C & Niacinamide Eye Cream To Brighten And Depuff Usually $37, Now $19
- Beauty Bakerie Face Flour Baking Powder Usually $24, Now $12
- Sacheu Facial Roller Stainless Steel Usually $35, Now $18
- Lorac PRO Palette Artist Edition Meraki Usually $49, Now $25
Wednesday, September 14
- Estee Lauder DayWear Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant 24H-Moisture Creme Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Usually $59, Wow $30
- MAC blushes Usually $28-$33, Now $14-$17
- St Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse Usually $44, Now $22
- Kopari Beauty Ultra Restore Body Butter with Hyaluronic Acid Usually $32, Now $16
- Klairs Supple Preparation Facial Toner Usually $22, Now $11
Thursday, September 15
- PMD Personal Microderm Pro - Microdermabrasion Tool Usually $199, Now $100
- Dermablend Loose Setting Powder Usually $29, Now $15
- IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Serums Usually $29, Now $15
- Buxom Power-full Plump Lip Balm Usually $19, Now $10
- Buxom Power-full Lip Scrub Usually $19, Now $10
- ZitSticka KILLA Kit Deep Zit Microdart Patch Usually $16, Now $8
- ZitSticka GOO GETTER Surface Zit Hydrocolloid Patch Usually $16, Now $8
- Kinship Self Reflect Probiotic Moisturizing Sunscreen Zinc Oxide SPF 32 Usually $26, Now $13
- Proactiv Skin Smoothing Exfoliator Usually $40, Now $20
- ZitSticka HYPERFADE Dark Spot Microdart Patch Usually $34, Now $17
- Grown Alchemist Gentle Gel Facial Cleanser Usually $42, Now $21
- Urban Skin Rx Pro Strength Resurfacing Vitamin C Cleansing Bar Usually $32, Now $16
Friday, September 16
- Clinique High Impact Mascara Usually $23, Now $12
- Clinique Take The Day Off Makeup Remover For Lids, Lashes & Lips Usually $23, Now $12
- Lancôme Advanced Génifique Radiance Boosting Face Serum with Bifidus Prebiotic Usually $52, Now $26
- Lancôme Advanced Génifique Wrinkle & Dark Circle Eye Cream Usually $69, Now $35
- Benefit Cosmetics Surprise Steal
Saturday, September 17
- Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit Usually $32, Now $16
- Too Faced Hangover Replenishing Face Primer Usually $27, Now $14
- Too Faced Hangover 3-In-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray Usually $36, Now $18
- Peach & Lily Power Cocktail Lactic Acid Repair Serum Usually $49, Now $25
- Peach & Lily Wild Dew Treatment Essence Usually $39, Now $20
- r.e.m. beauty At The Borderline Eyeliner Marker Usually $19, Now $10
- r.e.m. beauty At The Borderline Kohl Eyeliner Pencil Usually $17, Now $9
- Yves Saint Laurent Surprise Steal
If you're looking for more great beauty picks, check out this Peter Thomas Roth deal. You can get $126 worth of products for just $29.