Ulta 21 Days of Beauty 2022: Shop 50% Off Deals Starting at $11 From Tarte, Mac, Philosophy, and More

Here's a breakdown of the best deals from the 2022 Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 28, 2022 4:14 PMTags
E! Insider: Ulta 21 Days of Beauty

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from August 28 through September 17, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

Today is also the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from MAC Cosmetics, Tarte, and Philosophy. Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta. If you want to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices), and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

Today's Steals

MAC Cosmetics Bullet Lipsticks

MAC's Bullet lipsticks are truly iconic. They have been coming through for decades on decades. They're a great investment because you get so much product in every tube. It takes forever to run out of a MAC lipstick. Today, Ulta has deals on MAC lipsticks in three finishes: matte, cream, and shine. Personally, I love the matte because it feels super soft on my lips, but it lasts much longer than most traditional lipsticks.

A shopper raved, "This is one of my favorite lip colors & formula. It goes on smooth, makes my lips feel great. The color is vibrant & stays on for a while even after wearing mask. Mac does not disappoint! I will definitely keep this color in my lipstick collection."

Another said, "Once you try Mac, there's no turning back. So I had to find out if all the rave reviews about Mac lipstick were really true and what's the big deal. It is the best and creamiest, long lasting lip stick I've ever tried. I'm 63, so I've tried plenty. Worth the price."

$21
$11
Ulta

Tarte Shape Tape Cloud CC Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Sunscreen

For those days when you want a break from your full-coverage foundation, give this CC cream a try. It feels very light on the skin, but you can build up the coverage when you apply and blend more layers. It's incredibly comfortable and you can get a matte finish. The brand also claims that it provides 24 hours of hydration and that it has a crease-proof formula.

"IN LOVE," a shopper raved, "FINALLY found the one! Wears light and LASTS ALL DAY. I keep catching myself looking in the mirror in disbelief, my pores are non existent and it doesn't crease at all. I love it sooo much!!"

$39
$20
Ulta

Philosophy Amazing Grace Eau de Toilette

This perfume never gets old and it just smells amazingly clean. No wonder it's an award-winning product and a bestseller. This floral fragrance has notes of bergamot and delicate muguet blossoms.

This fragrance has 3,200+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper raving, "I buy this product over and over. So many compliments on how delicate and wonderful the scent is. Having been buying this for years now. Best scent Philosophy has ever come out with."

$58
$29
Ulta

Philosophy Ultimate Miracle Worker Nighttime Serum-in-Cream

This product is the perfect hybrid between a serum and a cream. Use this before bed to target the signs of aging including wrinkles, fine lines, and inconsistent texture. The brand that this also improves the appearance of pores and increases the skin's radiance. In an independent clinical study, 97% of women had noticeably healthier-looking skin within 2 weeks of using this product every night and 100% of participants agreed that this "dramatically improved the texture and firmness of their skin."

A fan gushed, "I've been using this for months and it truly works. I can see a big difference in my skin and I love this product. I've ordered two jars so far and will continue to order more."

Someone else said, "I have been using this product for 4 months and really like it. I still have plenty to last at least 3 more months. Yes it is pricey, but well worth it! A little goes a long way.My face does not feel oily when I wake up in the morning."

$84
$42
Ulta

Philosophy Fresh Cream Warm Cashmere Eau de Toilette

Your deserve to experience indulgence in your everyday life. This fragrance will make you feel like you're curled up by the fire. It has a woody aroma with notes of gourmand, tangerine, cashmere, orchids, vanilla bean, and sandalwood.

Many Ulta shoppers described this is a great smell that's not overpowering. A fan of the perfume gushed, "This is the best vanilla scent out there. Trust me, I've tried a lot of vanilla scents and this blows them all away. Guys, girls, perfume sensitive people... EVERYONE loves this perfume. PLEASE Philosophy make an intense parfum for Fresh Cream Warm Cashmere. Its lasting power as a toilette does not do a scent this amazing justice. I would purchase a lasting, more intense version of this forever. Every owner of this scent says the same thing: amazing smell, no lasting power. Please help your loyal customers out!!"

$46
$23
Ulta

Philosophy Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker+ Line Correcting Moisturizer Overnight Cream

Who doesn't want to wake up to bright, smooth skin? Make the most of your beauty sleep when you apply the Philosophy Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker+ Line Correcting Moisturizer Overnight Cream before bed. According to the brand, this cream erases the look of fine lines and counteracts signs of stress.

A longtime fan of the product said, "I have used this moisturizer for over 20 years & it is absolutely the best! It is very moisturizing & feels so good on my skin. I'm 48 & don't have many wrinkles & I really do attribute that to this stuff! Love it!!!"

Someone else raved, "I have used this product for over a decade. I have loved this product from the start and recommend it highly."

$70
$35
Ulta

Philosophy Hope In A Jar Skin-Resurrection Overnight Power Hydrator

Resurrect your skin overnight with this super hydrating cream from Philosophy. According to the brand it "improves skin's ability to fight dehydration, dullness and rough texture."

An Ulta shopper reviewed, "This Product is a life saver!!! My face is super dry and this gives my face life!! makes my skin feel soooo soft! and smooth! and makes my face just glow! Will definitely be buying more!! Great price!! recommend!! go out and try for yourself!!"

Someone else said, "I've been using this product nightly now. I put it on my dry face after cleansing. I'm loving it! My skin has been super soft and moisturized. I'm excited to keep using it to see how it does with my fine lines. Highly recommend!"

$40
$20
Ulta

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty 2022 Product Schedule 

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 1

Sunday, August 28

Monday, August 29

Tuesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 31

Thursday, September 1

Friday, September 2

Saturday, September 3

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 2 

Sunday, September 4

Monday, September 5

Tuesday, September 6

Wednesday, September 7

Thursday, September 8

Friday, September 9

Saturday, September 10

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 3 

Sunday, September 11

Monday, September 12

Tuesday, September 13

Wednesday, September 14

Thursday, September 15

Friday, September 16

Saturday, September 17

If you're looking for more great beauty picks, check out this Peter Thomas Roth deal. You can get $126 worth of products for just $29.

