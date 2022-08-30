Update!

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty 2022: 50% Off Deals Starting at $5 From Anastasia Beverly Hills, Tula & More Today

Here's a breakdown of the best deals from Alicia Keys' brand Keys Soulcare, Clinique, and First Aid Beauty.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 30, 2022 4:31 AMTags
E! Insider: Ulta 21 Days of Beauty

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from August 28 through September 17, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

Today is also the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from Tula, Clinique, Keys Soulcare, Juvia, First Aid Beauty, Uoma, and BeautyStat. Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta. If you want to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices), and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Flash Deal: Get $129 Worth of Products for Just $39

Today's Steals

Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation

You'll get a lot of compliments and questions about your skincare routine when you start using the Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation. It's breathable, weightless, and moisturizing to instantly mask imperfections and uneven texture. Your natural radiance will come through when you sue this color match formula. The formula has soothing seaweed extract  to calm and condition the skin, plus it's hydrating enough to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

One shopper praised the product as their "holy grail," revealing, "I have tried a lot of foundations. Everything from Tarte, Smashbox, Lancôme, you name it. This one is the only one I will buy from now on. I have acne prone, combination skin and it sits so light while still being full coverage. It's very dewy, and has a nice glow to it. And when you use it with the new Anastasia concealer? Amazing. I'm never buying anything else."

Another raved, "FINALLY found the one," explaining, "I have been searching and searching for a foundation that doesn't cake up on me, separate, oxidize or just completely dissolve and get all over the inside of my masks. I love everything Anastasia BH to begin with, and a couple coworkers talked me into this foundation... It doesn't oxidize either! But onto the actual makeup...it's so luxurious feeling. It's a medium coverage I'd say but that's fine by me because it really makes your face look flawless and pores blurred so you don't need alot of it. It's very natural and a little dewy, but it just makes my skin look hydrated and luxurious. Huge bonus I don't need to use a powder anymore! I could not find a good powder and now I don't need to keep buying and trying."

$38
$19
Ulta

First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser

If you have sensitive, highly reactive skin and you've been struggling to perfect your skincare routine, look no further. This low pH cleanser is effective on environmental aggressors and oil without irritating your skin. Your skin will be clean without feeling tight or dry. 

One shopper shared, "Been using for 5 years. Cleared my acne." Another review said, "Infused with a powerful botanical antioxidant blend, First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser helps safeguard skin against environmental aggressors while also calming irritated skin. This non-stripping, pH-balanced formula works to maintain skin's natural acidity and helps reduce flair ups, never leaving skin feeling tight or dry."

$24
$12
Ulta

Clinique Eyeliners

There are three Clinique eyeliners on sale today at a 50% discount:

$22
$11
Quickliner
$23
$12
Liquid Eyeliner
$22
$11
Quickliner Intense

Tula So Poreless Deep Exfoliating Scrub

TULA's So Poreless Deep Exfoliating Scrub provides physical and chemical exfoliation to buff away dirt, minimize the look of pores, and reveal smoother skin.

A shopper said, "ABSOLUTELY AMAZING! My first time using it I noticed a good amount of my blackheads were either gone or lighter in color." Another raved, "I've had bad blackheads on my chin and nose since I was a teen, after 2 weeks of using this those areas have almost completely cleared up. will be buying again."

$34
$17
Ulta

BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal C Skin Refiner

This is a lightweight serum that delivers brighter, firmer, more even-looking skin, according to the brand.

An Ulta shopper raved, "It's usually really hard for me to find products because my skin is so sensitive but this stuff… THIS STUFF is so good. It completely changed my face as far as hyperpigmentation, texture and even brightness. I highly recommend this to anyone who struggles with dullness, rough texture and dark spots." 

$85
$43
Ulta

UOMA Beauty Trippin Smooth Powder

Use this as a setting powder when you're done applying your makeup. Or if you have oily skin, you can use it under foundation to combat excess oil and shine. This powder creates that "filter in real life" effect, it's talc-free, and it comes in four shades.

$30
$15
Ulta

Keys Soulcare Sacred Body Oil

When you hear the word "oil," you may picture a greasy product that sits on your skin, but that's not the case with this product from Alicia Keys' brand Keys Soulcare. This oil absorbs super quickly, feels light on your skin, and delivers the hydration your skin craves.

A fan of the product raved, "This made my legs feel softer than anything I've ever experienced before. Even my husband was shocked. They felt like velvet. Buttery smooth. Has such a nice faint scent. I think I'll be using this for as long as they make it."

$25
$13
Ulta

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty 2022 Product Schedule 

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 1

Sunday, August 28

Monday, August 29

Tuesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 31

Thursday, September 1

Friday, September 2

Saturday, September 3

Clinique's TikTok-Famous Black Honey Lipstick Is Now Available as a Lip Gloss

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 2 

Sunday, September 4

Monday, September 5

Tuesday, September 6

Wednesday, September 7

Thursday, September 8

Friday, September 9

Saturday, September 10

This Urban Decay Lipstick Looks Like a Lip Gloss and Lasts for 16 Hours Even Through Eating and Drinking

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 3 

Sunday, September 11

Monday, September 12

Tuesday, September 13

Wednesday, September 14

Thursday, September 15

Friday, September 16

Saturday, September 17

If you're looking for more great beauty picks, check out this Peter Thomas Roth deal. You can get $126 worth of products for just $29.

—Originally published August 28, 2022 at 9:14 AM PT.

