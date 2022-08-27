Lindsey Vonn Mourns Mother Lindy's Death After ALS Battle

Watch : Lindsey Vonn Talks Fame and Ex Tiger Woods

Lindsey Vonn is grieving the loss of her mother

On Aug. 27, the Olympian took to social media to share the heartbreaking news that her mom, Linda Krohn, has "lost her battle with ALS."

"She passed away peacefully as I held her hand, exactly one year after her diagnosis," she shared in an Instagram post, along with a series of throwback and recent photos of the two together. "I am so grateful for every moment I had with her but I am also thankful that she is no longer suffering and in peace. She was a shining light that will never fade and I will forever be inspired by her."

Lindsey—who is the most decorated female skier of all time—also re-shared the dedication she wrote to her mother in her 2022 memoir, Rise, calling the passage, "unfortunately fitting now."

"She is my inspiration not because of what she did for my skiing career, but how her perpetual positivity shaped me into the person I am on, and most importantly, off the slopes," she originally wrote in the book. "Every adversity I have faced, I found perspective and inspiration from her. Throughout the many hardships in her life, they only made her stronger, kinder, and more humble. That type of grit is what shaped me since I was a child; whether I knew it then or not, I know it now."