Lindsey Vonn Mourns Mother Lindy's Death After ALS Battle

Lindsey Vonn is grieving the loss of her mother
On Aug. 27, the Olympian took to social media to share the heartbreaking news that her mom, Linda Krohn, has "lost her battle with ALS."
"She passed away peacefully as I held her hand, exactly one year after her diagnosis," she shared in an Instagram post, along with a series of throwback and recent photos of the two together. "I am so grateful for every moment I had with her but I am also thankful that she is no longer suffering and in peace. She was a shining light that will never fade and I will forever be inspired by her."
Lindsey—who is the most decorated female skier of all time—also re-shared the dedication she wrote to her mother in her 2022 memoir, Rise, calling the passage, "unfortunately fitting now."
"She is my inspiration not because of what she did for my skiing career, but how her perpetual positivity shaped me into the person I am on, and most importantly, off the slopes," she originally wrote in the book. "Every adversity I have faced, I found perspective and inspiration from her. Throughout the many hardships in her life, they only made her stronger, kinder, and more humble. That type of grit is what shaped me since I was a child; whether I knew it then or not, I know it now."
She continued, "Mom, I hope I am one day as tough as you are. I hope I will approach every day with as much energy and optimism as you do. I hope I will one day raise my kids to be as incredible as you are. I love you."
In the post's comment section, Lindsey—who retired from skiing in 2019—received an outpouring of support from friends and fans, including fellow athletes Allyson Felix and Sabine Lisicki, model Ashley Graham and Little Big Town singer Karen Fairchild.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson also expressed his condolences writing, "I'm so sorry for your loss, my friend. Sending you and your family love, light & mana."
According to the ALS Association, ALS is a neurodegenerative disease with no cure that destroys the nerve cells that control the muscles that allow us to eat, breathe, walk and speak. Most people get the disease between the ages of 40 and 70, and the average survival time is two to five years.
Lindy's passing comes just two months after Lindsey paid tribute to her mother during her teary induction speech into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame.
"But mainly I would like to dedicate this to my mother," she said on stage during the June ceremony. "She's having her own battle right now with ALS. She's taught me so much about strength and character, and it's because of the example that my mother set that I was able to overcome whatever obstacle was thrown at me. Thank you, Mom."
Lindy was in the audience.