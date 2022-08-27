Olivia Munn and Baby Malcolm Surprise John Mulaney on Stage for His 40th Birthday

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney's CUTEST Photos of Son Malcolm

Oh Lordy, daddy's 40!

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's son Malcolm Hiệp gave his father the ultimate 40th birthday gift by crashing the comedian's recent performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.

"Malcolm surprised John on stage last night to sing HBD with the whole audience," Olivia shared on her Instagram Stories on Aug. 27, along with several photos from the heartwarming moment. "And then he swiped some cake over John's shoulders."

John also shared an adorable photo of himself sitting on a stage covered in balloons and streamers while holding the 9-month-old, adding the sweet caption, "There is truly no better way to turn 40."

On his Instagram Stories, the Saturday Night Live alum shared even more snaps from the evening including a selfie with Olivia, 42, and Malcolm, writing, "Turning 40 with my little family and fist full of frosting."

The couple—whose relationship was made public in May 2021 following John's split from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler—welcomed their first child together in November that year. One month later, the tot made his Instagram debut.