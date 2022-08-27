Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope Slam Brittany Aldean Over "Tomboy" Post

Watch : Maren Morris Expands on Her "Humble Quest" to Motherhood

A feud involving some of the most prominent women in the world of country music is brewing.

Over the past few days, Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris have traded harsh words with Brittany Aldean, wife of fellow country star Jason Aldean, after she shared an Instagram Reel of herself applying makeup on Aug. 23, with the caption, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."

On Aug. 26, Cassadee posted on her Instagram Story and Twitter, "You'd think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their 'tomboy phase' to someone wanting to transition. Real nice."

Brittany shared Cassadee's message on her own Instagram Story, writing, "@cassadeepope wrote this about in me regarding my last reel."

And that's when things started to get uglier. E! News has reached out to the women's reps for comment and has not heard back.