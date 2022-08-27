Gabrielle Union Pitches Bring It On Sequel on Movie's 22nd Anniversary

Watch : Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen"

Get your spirit fingers ready, because Gabrielle Union has a Bring It On sequel idea so fine that it might blow your mind.

On Aug. 25, the actress shared a Twitter post touting the cult cheerleading comedy film's 22nd anniversary. She wrote, "Hmmmm so Isis might have a teenager #BringItOn."

While no Bring It On sequel with Gabrielle's character has been announced, many fans interpreted her tweet as a pitch. Her post went viral and spurred a brainstorming session, with supporters naming their dream cast members and a few celebs expressing interest in participating.

Chloe x Halle singer Chloe Bailey, who starred on the sitcom grown-ish, tweeted in response that she wants to be a part of the potential project.

Her TV co-star Ryan Destiny added, "Yup. Where are the uniforms?!"

In the 2000 film, Gabrielle played a high school cheer captain whose squad The Clovers competed against the Toros, led by Kirsten Dunst's character at a rival high school.