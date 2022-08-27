Halsey Suffers Food Poisoning Before Performing at U.K. Festival

Watch : Halsey Reveals Multiple Diagnoses After Hospitalizations

Halsey is having a touring nightmare.

The "Bad At Love" singer revealed they are recovering from a nasty case of food poisoning while in the U.K. for the Reading and Leeds festival.

"No idea how I'm still alive after my Leeds set," Halsey wrote on their Instagram Stories on Aug. 27. "I have terrible food poisoning STILL! It started yesterday at 2pm and I somehow made it on stage (after the medical team at the festival were soooo helpful!)."

Halsey explained that they have played shows under some "messed up conditions" in the past, but this was "the worst in recent memory."

"Felt like I was on Jupiter the whole time," they continued. "Thank you for being so cool and letting me basically do whatever just to survive the set! You guys would have been an unreal crowd under ANY circumstances let alone those. Time to rest now 4 Reading tomorrow."