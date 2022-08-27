American Idol Winner Just Sam Posts From a Hospital: "I Seriously Need Help"

Watch : "American Idol" Winner Just Sam Reacts to "Life Changing" Win

Just Sam is on the road to healing after a harrowing week.

The former American Idol winner, whose real name is Samantha Diaz, recently documented what appeared to be at least one hospital stay this week on her Instagram Story. The 23-year-old singer did not disclose her ailment.

On Aug. 26, Sam shared a photo of what appears to be a medical exam room or hospital room. She captioned the pic, "I'm grateful for the prayers everyone. I'm doing much better now." The singer also posted a photo of a scale resting next to a red fridge, writing, "100lbs is crazyyy [two crying emojis]...I seriously need help."

The New York-based performer started documenting her medical scare earlier in the week. On Aug. 24, Sam wrote on her Instagram Story, "Thank you to everyone that checked on me. I am ALIVE and out of the hospital," according to Heavy.