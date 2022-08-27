shopDisney Bonus Sale Event: Get 40% Off Loungefly, Stoney Clover Lane & More With Deals Starting at $5

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're a Disney fan or know someone who is, get excited! There's a huge weekend sale happening at shopDisney right now and over 700 items are on sale for 40% off. It's an amazing discount that shopDisney rarely ever offers. Plus, items that don't typically get included in sales, like Loungefly backpacks and designer collabs, are included now. So this is a sale you really don't want to miss.
Whether you're looking for cute clothes to wear at the Disney Parks, new Mickey ear headbands to add to your collection, toys to get as gifts, or ornaments for the upcoming holiday season, shopDisney's 40% off Bonus Sale Event has so many options, you're sure to find something worth adding to your bag. If you missed out on the dreamy Stoney Clover Lane Disney Princesses Collection that dropped earlier this year, you can now get pieces from the collab for 40% off.
The sale ends on Sunday, which means you don't have a ton of time to shop. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals from the shopDisney Bonus Sale Event, check those out below.
Loungefly Mickey Mouse Wallet
This ultra-cute Mickey Mouse wallet from the Disney x Loungefly Collection is a must-have for fans. It has an exterior zip compartment, two billfold compartments and eight credit card pockets. Plus, the interior lining is super cute and a must-see! Right now, it's ons ale for $30.
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Poisoned Apple Candle with Lid
This wickedly fun poisoned apple candle is just the thing you need to welcome spooky season. It's apple scented, naturally. Right now, it's on sale for $21.
Mickey Mouse Icon 'Believe' Flair Bag Charm
Add a bit of Disney magic to your favorite purse with this chic bag charm.
Loungefly Main Street U.S.A. Dapper Dans Mini Backpack
Main Street U.S.A. wouldn't be the same without the Dapper Dans! Now you can take the beloved barbershop quartet with you wherever you go with this adorable Loungefly mini backpack. Best part is, it's on sale now for $45, which is a price you don't see all the time. Highly recommend snapping this up while you can!
Loungefly Main Street U.S.A. Dapper Dans Wallet
Love the backpack above? You'll want to snag the matching wallet as well! Right now, it's on sale for $30.
Disney Princess Backpack by Stoney Clover Lane
This pretty purple backpack is fit for royalty! It features an allover stitched design featuring some of your favorite Disney Princesses including Ariel, Pocahontas, Mulan, Tiana, and Merida. The rhinestones in the front give it an extra glam touch. You can choose to use as is or add on any of the Stoney Clover Lane patches in the collection. Right now, it's on sale for 40% off!
Winnie the Pooh Stainless Steel Water Bottle
This stainless steel water bottle features the many faces of Winnie the Pooh. It's originally $29 but you can get it on sale today for $17.
Loungefly Star Wars Funko Pop! Backpack
This fun Star Wars Loungefly backpack features Funko Pop! versions of Luke Chewbacca, C-3PO, and R2-D2, as well as an interior lining with even more fan fave characters. It's originally $75 but on sale for $45.
Cinderella Gus Pouch by Stoney Clover Lane
You don't always find Gus merch, and this pouch is extra cute. It's made with translucent iridescent vinyl and features a gold zip closure. The dimensions are 11 1/2'' H x 2'' D x 8'' L, and it definitely looks a lot bigger in person. It's also just as nice! Right now, it's on sale for $77.
Chip Stacking Mug
You can't help but smile when you take a sip out of this adorable Chip stacking mug. It's originally $20 but on sale now for $12. We recommend snagging Dale as well to complete the set.
Minnie Mouse Sunburst Mouse Icon Ball Ornament
The holidays will be here before you know it, so why not take advantage of all the great deals on ornaments at shopDisney today? For instance, this classic Minnie Mouse Sunburst Mouse Icon Ball Ornament is on sale for less than $20 with the 40% off discount. There's Mickey, Donald, Goofy as well.
Mickey Mouse Varsity Jacket for Adults
This classic varsity jacket featuring the one and only Mickey Mouse is on sale now for less than $50. If you've got a fellow Disney fan in your life, this would make an amazing gift!
Looking for more Disney must-haves? Check out these cute Halloween jewelry from BaubleBar and more.