shopDisney Bonus Sale Event: Get 40% Off Loungefly, Stoney Clover Lane & More With Deals Starting at $5

ShopDisney is holding a rare 40% off sale on clothing, accessories, home decor and more. The sale ends this Sunday and you don't want to miss out!

By Kristine Fellizar Aug 27, 2022 12:00 PMTags
Ecomm, shopDisney 40 SaleshopDisney

If you're a Disney fan or know someone who is, get excited! There's a huge weekend sale happening at shopDisney right now and over 700 items are on sale for 40% off. It's an amazing discount that shopDisney rarely ever offers. Plus, items that don't typically get included in sales, like Loungefly backpacks and designer collabs, are included now. So this is a sale you really don't want to miss. 

Whether you're looking for cute clothes to wear at the Disney Parks, new Mickey ear headbands to add to your collection, toys to get as gifts, or ornaments for the upcoming holiday season, shopDisney's 40% off Bonus Sale Event has so many options, you're sure to find something worth adding to your bag. If you missed out on the dreamy Stoney Clover Lane Disney Princesses Collection that dropped earlier this year, you can now get pieces from the collab for 40% off.

The sale ends on Sunday, which means you don't have a ton of time to shop. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals from the shopDisney Bonus Sale Event, check those out below. 

shopDisney's Halloween Shop Is Now Open With Frightfully Fun New Home Decor, Bags, Mickey Ears & More

Loungefly Mickey Mouse Wallet

This ultra-cute Mickey Mouse wallet from the Disney x Loungefly Collection is a must-have for fans. It has an exterior zip compartment, two billfold compartments and eight credit card pockets. Plus, the interior lining is super cute and a must-see! Right now, it's ons ale for $30.

$50
$30
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Poisoned Apple Candle with Lid

This wickedly fun poisoned apple candle is just the thing you need to welcome spooky season. It's apple scented, naturally. Right now, it's on sale for $21.

$35
$21
Mickey Mouse Icon 'Believe' Flair Bag Charm

Add a bit of Disney magic to your favorite purse with this chic bag charm.

$13
$8
Loungefly Main Street U.S.A. Dapper Dans Mini Backpack

Main Street U.S.A. wouldn't be the same without the Dapper Dans! Now you can take the beloved barbershop quartet with you wherever you go with this adorable Loungefly mini backpack. Best part is, it's on sale now for $45, which is a price you don't see all the time. Highly recommend snapping this up while you can!

$75
$45
Loungefly Main Street U.S.A. Dapper Dans Wallet

Love the backpack above? You'll want to snag the matching wallet as well! Right now, it's on sale for $30.

$50
$30
Disney Princess Backpack by Stoney Clover Lane

This pretty purple backpack is fit for royalty! It features an allover stitched design featuring some of your favorite Disney Princesses including Ariel, Pocahontas, Mulan, Tiana, and Merida. The rhinestones in the front give it an extra glam touch. You can choose to use as is or add on any of the Stoney Clover Lane patches in the collection. Right now, it's on sale for 40% off!

 
$268
$161
Winnie the Pooh Stainless Steel Water Bottle

This stainless steel water bottle features the many faces of Winnie the Pooh. It's originally $29 but you can get it on sale today for $17.

$29
$17
Loungefly Star Wars Funko Pop! Backpack

This fun Star Wars Loungefly backpack features Funko Pop! versions of Luke Chewbacca, C-3PO, and R2-D2, as well as an interior lining with even more fan fave characters. It's originally $75 but on sale for $45. 

$75
$45
Cinderella Gus Pouch by Stoney Clover Lane

You don't always find Gus merch, and this pouch is extra cute. It's made with translucent iridescent vinyl and features a gold zip closure. The dimensions are 11 1/2'' H x 2'' D x 8'' L, and it definitely looks a lot bigger in person. It's also just as nice! Right now, it's on sale for $77.

 
$128
$77
Chip Stacking Mug

You can't help but smile when you take a sip out of this adorable Chip stacking mug. It's originally $20 but on sale now for $12. We recommend snagging Dale as well to complete the set.

$20
$12
Minnie Mouse Sunburst Mouse Icon Ball Ornament

The holidays will be here before you know it, so why not take advantage of all the great deals on ornaments at shopDisney today? For instance, this classic Minnie Mouse Sunburst Mouse Icon Ball Ornament is on sale for less than $20 with the 40% off discount. There's Mickey, Donald, Goofy as well.

$30
$18
Mickey Mouse Varsity Jacket for Adults

This classic varsity jacket featuring the one and only Mickey Mouse is on sale now for less than $50. If you've got a fellow Disney fan in your life, this would make an amazing gift!

$80
$48
Looking for more Disney must-haves? Check out these cute Halloween jewelry from BaubleBar and more.

