Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Shows Off Her Makeup Routine

Could a Penelope Cosmetics be in the works?

After all, the 10-year-old daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick seems to have her beauty routine down. In TikTok video posted on Aug. 26 Penelope Disick proved she's the next influencer to watch from the Kardashian-Jenner clan by showing off her makeup application skills. She captioned the clip, "Have a good morning."

Penelope started her video by putting on a pink headband to ensure she didn't get any product on her hair. In an absolute pro move, she then prepared her skin with a serum before beginning what looked to be a contouring process.

After applying concealer under her eyes, under her cheekbones and forehead, she blended the product into her skin using a Beauty Blender. To add a little sparkle, Penelope dabbed on a bit of eyeshadow to her lids.