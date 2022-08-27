Why Aaron Dominguez Didn't Appear in Only Murders in the Building Season 2

Watch : Only Murders in the Building Stars Talk Show's Growing Success

What happened to the tie dye guy?

That's the question fans of Only Murders in the Building have been trying to figure out ever since season two debuted June 28 without a key cast member: Aaron Dominguez, who played Oscar Torres in season one of the Hulu comedy.

Thankfully, an answer has surfaced, courtesy of show-runner John Hoffman, who co-created the show with Steve Martin.

"I love Aaron," Hoffman told Deadline Aug. 23. "We made a call that we didn't want to see Mabel (Selena Gomez) develop a relationship where the trauma bond is strong."

He went on to explain that he thought it'd be "really hard" for Oscar to stay at the Arconia after the death of Bunny, noting, "we thought his leaving made sense."

There you have it, another Only Murders In The Building mystery has just been solved.

But this doesn't mean Oscar is gone for good, with Hoffman telling the publication, "I think they keep in touch and I won't say it's not something that won't come back around in some way, because he was a part of her life."