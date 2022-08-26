Richard Simmons Makes Rare Statement Days After Documentary on His Disappearance Airs

Richard Simmons is briefly returning to the spotlight to share a sweet message.

Days after the premiere of a TMZ documentary about his sudden departure from the public eye, the fitness icon resurfaced on social media to show his appreciation to his fans.

"Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and love!" he wrote in an Aug. 24 Facebook post, signing it, "Love, Richard."

Fans flooded the post with positive comments, with one user writing, "I'm so proud of you for taking time for yourself. You've given so much of yourself to the world, and now it's your time. Good for you. Thank you for blessing and inspiring me so richly."

In a statement to E! News, Richard's rep added that the star "is so gratified by the outpouring of love and good wishes from his fans. He wants them to know he is doing well and sends all his best wishes back to them."