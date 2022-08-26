Richard Simmons Makes Rare Statement Days After Documentary on His Disappearance Airs

Richard Simmons thanked fans for their "kindness and love" days after a TMZ documentary on his disappearance premiered.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Aug 26, 2022 11:09 PMTags
DocumentaryCelebritiesFitnessRichard Simmons

Richard Simmons is briefly returning to the spotlight to share a sweet message.

Days after the premiere of a TMZ documentary about his sudden departure from the public eye, the fitness icon resurfaced on social media to show his appreciation to his fans. 

"Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and love!" he wrote in an Aug. 24 Facebook post, signing it, "Love, Richard."

Fans flooded the post with positive comments, with one user writing, "I'm so proud of you for taking time for yourself. You've given so much of yourself to the world, and now it's your time. Good for you. Thank you for blessing and inspiring me so richly."

In a statement to E! News, Richard's rep added that the star "is so gratified by the outpouring of love and good wishes from his fans. He wants them to know he is doing well and sends all his best wishes back to them."

photos
Richard Simmons' Final Year in the Public Eye

The documentary, titled TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons, premiered on Hulu and FOX on Aug. 22. It centered around Richard's life and career, as well as the several theories behind his disappearance from the spotlight.

Richard made his last public appearance in February 2014, when he suddenly stopped teaching at his workout studio. Since then, Internet has theorized why Richard stepped away from his fitness empire, with someone people wildly speculating that he's a "hostage" in his own house.

The Sweatin' to the Oldies star debunked these claims in 2016. "No one is holding me in my house as a hostage," he told the Today show. "You know, I do what I want to do as I've always done so people should sort of just believe what I have to say."

Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1

One of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Sons Is Joining DWTS

2

Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Shows Off Makeup Routine

3

Kelsea Ballerini Wears Shania Twain's 1999 Grammys Dress at ACM Honors

He continued, "I just sort of wanted to be a little bit of a loner for a little while. You know, I had hurt my knee, and I had some problems with it, and then the other knee started giving me trouble...and you know, right now I just want to sort of take care of me."

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Shows Off Makeup Routine

2

One of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Sons Is Joining DWTS

3

Paris Hilton Is Supporting Britney Spears’ New Song With Elton John

4

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Jennifer Aniston's Iconic '90s "Rachel" Hair

5

Go Behind the Scenes of Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Date Nights

Latest News

Danny DeVito Shares His Honest Opinion on Colin Farrell’s Penguin

Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Shows Off Makeup Routine

Why Aaron Dominguez Didn't Appear in Only Murders Season 2

Why Hannah Einbinder Wants an Ava & Deborah Reunion on Hacks

Richard Simmons Makes Rare Statement Days After Documentary Airs