Danielle Fishel Confesses to Having a Crush on Rider Strong While Filming Boy Meets World

Boy meets the news of a crush—many, many years later.

Danielle Fishel shared a secret she had been holding onto since her days playing Topanga Lawrence on Boy Meets World. The 41-year-old revealed during the Aug. 24 episode of the Pod Meets World podcast, "I had a crush on Rider [Strong]."

Now, this crush may be news to fans, but it was also a major revelation to Rider himself. "That's not true," he replied. "You've never told me that."

Well, Danielle confirmed it. "It is too true," she assured him. "I had a crush on you."

As for when she took a special liking to her co-star? She recalled, "I think it started maybe later in season one and definitely through season two."

Looking back on her childhood love interest, Danielle—who is now married to Jensen Karp—shared what about Rider peaked her interest.

"You know one of my favorite things about Rider, and it still stands to this day: Rider is very effusive," she said. "He will tell you how he feels and he's very free with his compliments, but he doesn't throw them out willy-nilly."