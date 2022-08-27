Why Jamie Chung Says the Hardest Phase of Motherhood Was the Beginning

Jamie Chung is sharing her real world experience with twins.
The actress, who welcomed twin boys with husband Bryan Greenberg in October 2021, detailed the challenges of motherhood during an exclusive interview with E! News. For Jamie, the hardest months of becoming a mom were the first three.
"You're barely finding time for yourself and nothing gets done," the Sucker Punch star said. "You're lucky to get a shower."
She continued, "When you're sleep deprived, you're a little cranky and you're having a little tiff with your partner. There's just no patience. You have to force yourself to not react to how you're actually feeling."
According to Jamie, she felt lucky that work was slow for her when the twins were newborns.
"I got some amazing quality time with the kids," she shared. "When they're young, you're like, 'I can't wait for them to grow.' And then when they're 10 months, you're like, 'Wait, you're so big!'"
She admitted, "I miss the baby stage. It's so true when people are like, 'They grow up so fast.'"
While Jamie reiterated that becoming a parent isn't easy, she did note that she and Bryan "have been pretty surprised on how well we're handling things."
If anything, the Real World alum gushed that her husband is a total natural in the dad department.
"He loves it. He was made to do it," Jamie said of Bryan. "He was asking me for years to start a family and it's been really fun to see him in this new role."
The couple, who recently renovated their outdoor space with the help of Thumbtack (a home services company), now have a space where they can look forward to making new memories together.
"My kids are just starting to move around a little bit...and they love being outdoors," Jamie explained, noting that their new renovation "adds more space for them to explore and it's safe."
The mom-of-two said she's excited to have their friends and family come over for fun celebrations.
"We just love throwing parties," she added, "and now it's a baby parties."