How Paris Hilton Is Supporting “Queen” Britney Spears’ New Song With Elton John

Paris Hilton is holding Britney Spears close to her heart.
Following a six-year musical hiatus, Britney returned to the music scene on Aug. 26 when her new collaborative single with Elton John, "Hold Me Closer," officially dropped. As fans all over celebrated the release of the highly-anticipated track, one of the 40-year-old's long time supporters made her excitement known with a stellar dance video: Paris Hilton.
In a clip shared on Instagram, the DJ was clad in a pink tracksuit as she danced on top of a matching bubblegum pink car. She captioned the video, "It's Britney bitch…and the Queen is officially back!"
Saying that she'll be blasting the "on repeat until further notice," she added, "So proud of you sis."
She concluded her caption with a few hashtags, which included some of her signature slogans, "#Sliving #ThatsHot."
Paris was one of the few celebs who made the guest list at Britney's June wedding to Sam Asghari.
The event was one The Simple Life star made clear she wouldn't miss for anything. After all, according to Paris, she turned down a gig from President Joe Biden to DJ at the Summit of Americas dinner in order to attend the nuptials.
"I was actually asked to DJ for the president and all of the other presidents from around the world for the dinner," she said during an episode of her This is Paris podcast, "but this was more important to me."
And it seems Paris has no regrets choosing to watch her friend walk down the aisle on her special day.
She looked stunning," Paris said of Britney. "It made me so happy to see that she found her fairytale and they are a beautiful couple and just glowing."