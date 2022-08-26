One of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Sons Is Hitting the Dance Floor for DWTS Season 31

Watch : Arnold Schwarzenegger's Special Birthday Post to Youngest Son

Joseph Baena is bringing his muscles to the mamba.

The 24-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger has joined the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars, E! News can confirm.

Baena joins Charli D'Amelio and her mom Heidi D'Amelio as the only contestants announced for the upcoming season, which premieres Sept. 19 on Disney+.

Recently, Baena has been following in his father's acting footsteps in addition to balancing a career in real estate. In November, he announced he had been cast in a movie called Lava. "Excited to be filming the movie 'Lava' with the @bitflixnfts team!," Baena wrote on Instagram accompanied with a shirtless photo of himself.

Baena also recently starred in Chariot, released in April, alongside John Malkovich, Thomas Mann, Rosa Salazar and Shane West.

While Baena may have similar aspirations to his father, he's made a point not to use his famous dad's last name to give him a leg up.

"There's a few different variables in that," Baena explained to E! News in December. "But that's just not my main priority at the moment, so I'm just focused on building myself up and building my career in acting and real estate and just focusing on that right now."