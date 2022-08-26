Krysten Ritter’s Orphan Black Spin-Off Adds a Victorious Alum to Its Cast

Watch : Krysten Ritter Talks Peacock's Spooky Series "Girl In The Woods"

The mysterious Orphan Black spin-off has two new recruits.

Amanda Fix and Avan Jogia have joined Krysten Ritter in the cast of AMC's Orphan Black: Echoes, E! News confirmed.

Fix will play Jules, a salty teen trying to find herself," according to AMC. "The newly adopted daughter of wealthy parents, Jules is tough as nails, a little reckless but brutally smart."

Meanwhile, Jogia will play Lucy's (Ritter) boyfriend Jack, "a soft-spoken former army medic and single father. He's devoted his life to raising his daughter and discovers the woman he loves has an unimaginable secret."

Fix made a guest appearance on The CW's Kung Fu in 2021 and she's also set to appear in Prime Video's upcoming series Daisy Jones & the Six.

Jogia is best known for his role as Beck Oliver on all four seasons of Nickelodeon's Victorious, alongside Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande, which ran from 2010 to 2013.

Since his time at Hollywood Arts, Jogia has appeared on shows like Syfy's Ghost Wars and Starz's Now Apocalypse. He's also starred in movies like 2019's Zombieland: Douple Tap and 2021's Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.