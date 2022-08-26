Jonathan Van Ness Shares Relatable Weight Loss Advice After Shedding 35 Pounds

Watch : "Queer Eye" Star Jonathan Van Ness Is Married!

Jonathan Van Ness has gotten a makeover, honey!

The Queer Eye star, who is known for helping others become the best version of themselves on the Netflix series, revealed that they've lost 35 pounds since embarking on their health journey four months ago.

"I got a nutritionist back in April. I've lost 35 lbs," they shared in an Aug. 25 TikTok, showing off their body transformation. "Here's the thing, I wanted to change my body size because of my gymnastics and my career."

While the reality TV personality noted they were "hot as f--k" before losing weight, they explained that their body was in pain.

"I got a nutritionist because I wanted to do more gymnastics," Jonathan put it simply. "I wanted to do more stuff, I wanted to feel better."

Although Jonathan celebrated their weight loss results, they offered relatable advice to their followers and noted how these changes don't happen overnight.