Sentebale CEO Richard Miller Shares How Fatherhood Has Changed Prince Harry

Watch : Prince Harry Wishes His Kids Could Have Met Princess Diana

Prince Harry's passion for doing good has only grown since becoming a dad.

The Duke of Sussex, who serves as co-founder of Sentebale, a charitable organization that supports children and young adults in South Africa who have been impacted by AIDS/HIV, has been known to lead a life helping others.

And as Sentebale's CEO Richard Miller exclusively tells E! News, while Prince Harry has "always been passionate about children and young people," becoming a parent to 3-year-old son Archie Harrison, and 14-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana—who he shares with wife Meghan Markle—has impacted the weight of his charitable work.

"Now that he's a father, I guess it means even more to him," Richard said. "And it's something that he's always been dedicated to and he has great relationship and connection with children and it's something that he's motivated by."

And that motivation spills into Prince Harry's qualities as a leader and a team player. Prince Harry took part in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Aspen, Colo. on Aug. 25. According to Richard, the 37-year-old gives hands-on commitment to Sentebale both on and off the polo pitch.