Why Shaquille O'Neal Stands By His Theory That the World Is Flat

Shaquille O'Neal is still not ready to accept that the Earth is round.

On Aug. 23, the NBA legend, 50, reaffirmed his support for the theory that the Earth is flat when asked whether he still believed his controversial 2017 comments.

"It's a theory," he said during an appearance on the Kyle & Jackie O Show. "It's just a theory, they teach us a lot of things."

Shaq then doubled down on his claims, sharing that he "flew straight" from the United States to Australia right before appearing on the radio show. "I flew 20 hours today, not once did I go this way," he explained, before adding that his plane "didn't tip over" or "go upside down" during the trip.

Pushing back on the theory, host Kyle Sandiland questioned how someone could fly to the other side of the world in different directions, to which Shaq replied, "It's still a straight line, you don't go under."

Not only does Shaq have different opinions about the shape of the planet, but he also states that he doesn't believe it spins.