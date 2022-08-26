Why Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim Feels Guilty Over Chrishell Stause Split

Watch : Christine Quinn LEAVES Selling Sunset After 5 Seasons

Jason Oppenheim may have moved on, but his breakup with ex Chrishell Stause still haunts him.

Though Oppenheim and his Selling Sunset co-star broke up in December 2021, the Oppenheim Group president still has lingering feelings about the split.

"I appreciate the love and the support, but I [have] a little bit of guilt over letting down the people," he tells Netflix's Tudum. "People were so engaged and, to this day, are still so supportive."

Oppenheim goes on to say that his ex-girlfriends—Stause included, along with O Group agent Mary Fitzgerald—are the "closest friends in my life."

Stause announced her relationship with singer G Flip during the Selling Sunset season five reunion, which dropped on Netflix May 6. Oppenheim told E! News on Aug. 12 that he would be open to double-dating with the couple.

"I could do it," he shared. "I love going to dinner with Chrishell and I like G a lot too. I could do it. We could do it."