Lee Jung-jae's Next TV Role Is Perfect for Squid Game Fans

We're not playing games, Lee Jung-jae's next role is killer.
The Squid Game leading man is set to executive produce and star in Ray, a spin-off of the 2020 Korean film Deliver Us From Evil, according to Variety.
Lee will reprise his role as Ray in the series, which is not yet attached to a streaming service or network. Described as "a Korean-Japanese ruffian whose brother had been killed by In-Nam (Hwang Jung-min)," Ray was dead-set on revenge in Deliver Us From Evil.
"Ray is expected to develop the back-story of the seductively evil Ray," according to the outlet, "establishing how he became such a cruel killer and setting him up against other villains around the world."
In the movie, Lee was heavily tattooed—including major ink covering his neck—so prepare to see the Emmy-nominated actor in a whole new light!
The series is being written by Kim Bo-tong and will be co-directed by Shin Woo-seok and Hong Won Chan, who helmed Deliver Us From Evil.
Despite the new gig, Lee is still set to star in the highly-anticipated second season of Squid Game.
The actor, who played protagonist and season one winner Seong Gi-hun, will reprise his role when the show returns. After all, the first season ended with Seong nearly boarding a plane, but turning around and promising vengeance against Squid Game overseer The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who will also return for season two.
Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk also promised the emergence of new character Cheol-su, the boyfriend of Young-hee, the giant, deadly doll that loomed over season one.
As for what to expect from season two storyline-wise, Hwang told E! News to brace for an entirely new set of terrors.
"I have a set outline," he teased in July. "I have a treatment of a whole season two episode with new games and new characters. I like it. I think it's good. It's better than what I expected."
Season two of Squid Game isn't expected to hit Netflix until at least the fall of 2023. Pre-production on Ray is reported to begin in 2023.