Lee Jung-jae's Next TV Role Is Perfect for Squid Game Fans

We're not playing games, Lee Jung-jae's next role is killer.

The Squid Game leading man is set to executive produce and star in Ray, a spin-off of the 2020 Korean film Deliver Us From Evil, according to Variety.

Lee will reprise his role as Ray in the series, which is not yet attached to a streaming service or network. Described as "a Korean-Japanese ruffian whose brother had been killed by In-Nam (Hwang Jung-min)," Ray was dead-set on revenge in Deliver Us From Evil.

"Ray is expected to develop the back-story of the seductively evil Ray," according to the outlet, "establishing how he became such a cruel killer and setting him up against other villains around the world."

In the movie, Lee was heavily tattooed—including major ink covering his neck—so prepare to see the Emmy-nominated actor in a whole new light!

The series is being written by Kim Bo-tong and will be co-directed by Shin Woo-seok and Hong Won Chan, who helmed Deliver Us From Evil.