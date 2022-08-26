You Don't Want to Miss Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon Recreating Their Friends Scene

Before Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston were Morning Show co-stars, they played sisters on Friends. See the A-listers recreate an iconic scene from the NBC comedy.

Why reminisce when you can recreate. 

The Morning Show co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston did just that by reenacting a scene from Friends, which starred Aniston as Rachel Green between 1994 and 2004 and featured Witherspoon as a guest star in season 6.

In a press interview resurfaced by Witherspoon on her Instagram account Aug. 25, the duo are seen reminiscing about their previous collaboration, and eventually attempt to remember one scene verbatim.

Aniston asks Witherspoon, "Is this where you say the line that you love so much?" 

To which Witherspoon replies, "Well, we could say the lines. Do you remember your line?"

The scene in question features Rachel (Aniston) and her younger sister Jill (Witherspoon) as they argue over Jill's plans to date Rachel's ex-boyfriend Ross (David Schwimmer).

With an assist from Witherspoon, Aniston kicks off the scene with, "I say, 'You can't have Ross.'"

"'Can't have? Can't have?" Witherspoon responds. "The only thing I can't have is dairy.'"

They've still got it 22 years later!

And it appears that the line is still a favorite of Witherspoon's, who captioned her social media post, "This line gets me every time."

The Morning Show's official Instagram account also chimed in, writing, "Before they were cohosts, they were friends." 

You can catch more moments between Aniston and Witherspoon when the third season of The Morning Show premieres in 2023.

More details for The Morning Show season three are available here.

