Shia LaBeouf Addresses His "Failings" With FKA twigs Following Her Abuse Accusations

While responding to his alleged firing from Olivia Wilde's latest film, Shia LaBeouf addressed his past relationship turmoil with his ex, FKA twigs.
On Aug. 26, Variety published an email that it said the actor forwarded to them after sending it to Wilde this week. In it, he denied being let go from Don't Worry Darling, arguing instead that he "quit" her film. Later on in the message, LaBeouf addressed his conflict with twigs, his ex-girlfriend and Honey Boy co-star, who sued him for sexual battery in late 2020. While LaBeouf denied the allegations in a 2021 legal filing, the case will go to trial in April 2023.
"My failings with twigs are fundamental and real, but they are not the narrative that has been presented," LaBeouf's email read, according to Variety. "There is a time and a place to deal with such things, and I am trying to navigate a nuanced situation with respect for her and the truth, hence my silence."
E! News has reached out to reps for LaBeouf and Wilde for comment and has not heard back.
Soon after twigs' filing, the actor told The New York Times that he has "no excuses" for his past alcoholism or aggression. He added that he was "a sober member of a 12-step program" and in therapy.
In his email published by Variety, LaBeouf gave a life update: As a new dad of a 5-month-old daughter, Isabel, who he shares with wife Mia Goth, he has "embarked on a journey that feels redemptive & righteous (dirty word but fitting)."
The actor, who recently revealed in an interview on Bishop Barron Presents that he has converted to Catholicism, added in the email that he has completed "627 days of sobriety" and has "a moral compass that never existed before my great humbling that was the last year and a quarter of my life."
He continued, "I reached out to you a few months ago to make amends; & I still pray one day, you can find space in your heart to forgive me for the failed collaboration we shared."
Back in 2020, LaBeouf departed the production of Don't Worry Darling, with his main role going to the director's now-real-life boyfriend, Harry Styles, who appears opposite Florence Pugh. Wilde recently told Variety that LaBeouf's "process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions."
She added, "A lot came to light after this happened that really troubled me, in terms of his behavior...I knew that I was going to be asking Florence to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was making her feel safe and making her feel supported."