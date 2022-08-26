Exclusive

Below Deck Mediterranean Midseason Trailer Teases Shocking Confrontations

Season seven of Below Deck Mediterranean is just getting started. Get a sneak peek of all the drama to come in E! News' exclusive midseason trailer.

By Allison Crist Aug 26, 2022 8:00 PMTags
"What's the worst that could happen?" 

Below Deck Mediterranean chief stew Natasha Webb innocently poses the question in E! News' exclusive first look at the series' dramatic midseason trailer, and naturally, it doesn't take long for her to get an answer. 

Chaos ensues as every crew member appears to be fighting with at least one other person—except for Natalya Scudder, who's actually up against two colleagues: her boat boo Storm Smith and her fellow interior crew member Kyle Viljoen. There's no telling what sets off Kyle, but he makes his feelings for Natalya quite clear while leading a toast at a crew dinner. "Cheers to you being a cheeky motherf--king bitch," he tells her, "but at least you speak your mind."

When it comes to Storm, the pair's once-casual relationship now appears to be a lot more complicated. One minute Natalya is accusing him of throwing a "temper tantrum," and the next he's telling her, "I can't take you anymore. Get the f--k out of my life." 

Storm also has his hands full as the charter's provisional bosun. We learn through a conversation with Captain Sandy Yawn that he wants to promote one of his team members, but this only pits Mzi "Zee" Dempers against his good friend Courtney Veale, a series alum who recently rejoined Below Deck Med

Jason Gaskell, meanwhile, might be looking to jump ship. "I'm telling you right now, bring someone else in. Replace me," he says to Storm. "I'm telling you right now, bring someone else in."

Watch it all go down—as well as a potential crash and more drama with Natasha and chef Dave White—in the shocking midseason trailer above.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. You can also stream the series on Peacock, where new episodes drop one week early on Mondays.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

