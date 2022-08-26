Below Deck Mediterranean Midseason Trailer Teases Shocking Confrontations

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

"What's the worst that could happen?"

Below Deck Mediterranean chief stew Natasha Webb innocently poses the question in E! News' exclusive first look at the series' dramatic midseason trailer, and naturally, it doesn't take long for her to get an answer.

Chaos ensues as every crew member appears to be fighting with at least one other person—except for Natalya Scudder, who's actually up against two colleagues: her boat boo Storm Smith and her fellow interior crew member Kyle Viljoen. There's no telling what sets off Kyle, but he makes his feelings for Natalya quite clear while leading a toast at a crew dinner. "Cheers to you being a cheeky motherf--king bitch," he tells her, "but at least you speak your mind."

When it comes to Storm, the pair's once-casual relationship now appears to be a lot more complicated. One minute Natalya is accusing him of throwing a "temper tantrum," and the next he's telling her, "I can't take you anymore. Get the f--k out of my life."