The MixtapE! Presents Britney Spears, Elton John, Noah Cyrus and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Give Britney Spears the mic!
After much anticipation, Elton John and the pop music superstar released their first musical collaboration together called "Hold Me Closer." The track marks Britney's first new music in nearly six years.
"I was so honored when the incredible Sir Elton John asked me to join him on one his most iconic songs," she said in a statement. "We are so excited for the fans to hear it! Thank you, Elton, for having me! I am so grateful that I got the opportunity to work with you and your legendary mind."
Britney's return to the music scene comes the same weekend Madison Beer, BeBe Rexha and more talented ladies release new songs. Keep scrolling to see our favorite picks.
Noah Cyrus and Benjamin Gibbard—"Every Beginning Ends"
In this heart-wrenching country ballad, Noah details the demise of a tired romance. "This song is written about the dying flame in a relationship where neither person is to blame—just inevitable change and drifting apart over time; which we were both able to relate to on such deep levels from personal experiences and witnessing it with others," Noah shared on Instagram. "We hope you all enjoy this song as much as we do."
Britney Spears and Elton John—"Hold Me Closer"
Two of the most beloved artists of all time have come together for the first time ever on a record that will have fans dancing and singing all weekend long. "I am absolutely thrilled to have had the chance to work with Britney," Elton said in a statement. "She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars and she sounds amazing on this record. I love her dearly and am delighted with what we've created together."
Madison Beer—"Dangerous"
The 23-year-old's vocals take center stage on this dreamy production, which features an ethereal string arrangement. "'Dangerous' is the start of a more honest, vulnerable and mature chapter," Madison said. "It's about accepting that some situations didn't pan out the way you imagined. And it's about questioning your own responsibility in a relationship."
Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson—"wait in the truck"
The country singer's new collaboration tells the story of an abused, hitchhiking woman who is picked up on the side of the road. Upon realizing she is a domestic abuse victim, the unknown driver decides to take retribution into his own hands. "My next single, is one of my favorite songs I've ever written," Hardy said. "It hit me so hard the first time I heard the demo back, and no other song had done that before. I'm excited for the song to give people a platform to maybe speak out about stuff that might be going on in their own homes."
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha—"I'm Good (Blue)"
After working together on the song five years ago, David and Bebe decided to release the official song in full after seeing snippets of the track gain steam on social media. "@davidguetta and i remixed this song years ago and we never released it," Bebe wrote on TikTok. "I have no idea how it made it to tik tok but i love it! Cheers!"
Nat & Alex Wolff—"All Over You"
In a major announcement, the brothers announced their first studio album in 12 years will be released in early 2023. Fans received an early taste with the release of the project's first song. "'All Over You' is a fusion of a lot of our influences in one track," Alex said. "It's really funky, and Prince inspired, with its spare, crunchy-retro production. But it also has a melodic center, with layered warm '60s harmonies."
Dylan Marlowe —"Why'd We Break Up Again"
The Georgia native tells the story of a toxic relationship that draws him back in every time he tries to end things. "I was looking for a song that was up-tempo with high energy to keep my fans engaged," Dylan said. "This track is a mix of country and rock, like the songs that I grew up listening to. The story behind the song is a situation that almost everyone's been in before."
DJO—"Figure You Out"
Stranger Things star Joe Keery continues to build excitement for his sophomore album DECIDE with the release of his new track. "Is the memory really mine?/Is the story I told just fake?" he sings in the mysterious song. "How can you get to know yourself?/Take a test and you get a grade."
Johnny Dailey—"Got Married"
Pay careful attention to Johnny's "Get Married" music video. In it, the country singer announces his wife Michelle is expecting their third child. "This song is about how sometimes the unexpected happens in life," Johnny said. "In this situation, it turned out to be the best thing that happened to me and changed the course of my life."
Happy listening!