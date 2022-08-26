Betsey Johnson’s Birthday Collection Is a ‘90s Dream

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Betsey Johnson is celebrating her 80th birthday by giving us a gift. Her birthday collection is here, and it's a '90s dream. This collection features a re-release of some of Betsey Johnson's greatest hits, including her favorite prints, silhouettes, and kitsch styles. These iconic styles are back at the perfect time, as '90s style is a prominent trend this season.

Betsey also celebrated her collection and birthday with a star-studded birthday bash. The event included Euphoria Actress Chloe Cherry, Actress Larsen Thompson, influencer Benny Drama, and a special performance from Rupaul's Drag Race Superstar Gottmik.

From tutus to corset tops to Betsey's iconic tattoo and rose patterns to styles that are here just in time for spooky season, scroll below to channel your inner '90s grunge-chic style.