Betsey Johnson’s Birthday Collection Is a ‘90s Dream

Betsey Johnson is celebrating her 80th birthday by giving us a gift. Her birthday collection is here, and it's a '90s dream. This collection features a re-release of some of Betsey Johnson's greatest hits, including her favorite prints, silhouettes, and kitsch styles. These iconic styles are back at the perfect time, as '90s style is a prominent trend this season.
Betsey also celebrated her collection and birthday with a star-studded birthday bash. The event included Euphoria Actress Chloe Cherry, Actress Larsen Thompson, influencer Benny Drama, and a special performance from Rupaul's Drag Race Superstar Gottmik.
From tutus to corset tops to Betsey's iconic tattoo and rose patterns to styles that are here just in time for spooky season, scroll below to channel your inner '90s grunge-chic style.
80th Bash Tulle TuTu
It's not a Betsey Johnson birthday collection without a chic tutu. This one comes in three colors, including a hot pink if you want to make even more of a statement.
Betsey's 80th Birthday Rose Linear Earrings Pink
These gorgeous rose earrings are great for treating yourself to something special, but they'd also make the prettiest gift for someone in your life.
Betsey's 80th Phone Bag Black/White
This bag is adorable. You'll get so many compliments on how unique it is, and it's a great conversation starter.
Betsey's 80th Birthday XOX Heart Studs Red
Here's a great pair of studs that will make a statement.
80th Bash Second Skin Legging Black/White
Get ready for spooky season with these spider-print leggings that also come in a rose pattern and Betsey's signature tattoo pattern.
Betsey's 80th Birthday Cupcake Bag Multi
You'll look as sweet as a cupcake with this adorable crossbody purse.
80th Bash Corset Raglan Top Roses
Corset tops are trending, and we love this one from Betsey's birthday collection.
Betsey's 80th Canvas Tote Rose Multi
We think this will be your next go-to, everyday tote. Plus, with the rose pattern, you'll get so many compliments.
80th Birthday Blondie Rose Multi
Channel your inner grunge-chic with these trendy platform heels.
Betsey's 80th Cosmetic Bag Rose Multi
If you're in need of a new makeup bag, we suggest this one. Choose between the feminine rose pattern or spooky spider pattern. It's cute and functional.
80th Bash Sweetheart Trapeze Dress Tattoo
We love this halter dress. Pair it with tights and a leather jacket this fall.
Betsey's 80th Cheers Bag Multi
Everyday is your birthday with this bag of bubbly. Treat yourself to the cutest bag because we're always celebrating something.
80th Bash Corset Raglan Top Tattoo
'Go full-on '90s grunge with this corset top that also comes in the spider and rose patterns.