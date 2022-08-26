See Sofia Richie Share a Kiss With Fiancé Elliot Grainge During 24th Birthday Party

Sofia Richie has made it another year around the sun.
The model daughter of Lionel Richie celebrated her golden 24th birthday on Aug. 24 surrounded by her loved ones with a serene dinner celebration. Sofia posted snaps of the festivities on her Instagram, one of which captured a sweet moment between her and fiancé Elliot Grainge.
She captioned the carousel of pics, "A day filled with friends, family, and food !! 24."
In the first snap, Sofia is seen smiling as she holds a sparkler with a crème brûlée in front of her. Another image includes her gorgeous birthday cake that has a pastel flowers and pearls as decoration.
Of course, her celebration would not be complete without her soon-to-be-husband Elliot.
One snap included in the carousel sees the model with her arm wrapped around the music executive as he leans in for a kiss with a drink in hand. The couple perfectly complemented each others look with Sofia wearing a beige outfit while Elliot wore a black shirt and plaid gray jacket.
Elliot and Sofia got engaged in April during a trip to Hawaii after confirming their relationship a year prior.
The influencer shared pics of the candlelit proposal on Instagram writing, "Forever isn't long enough."
Elliot also shared the moment on his Instagram, captioning the pics, "She said yes."