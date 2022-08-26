See Sofia Richie Share a Kiss With Fiancé Elliot Grainge During 24th Birthday Party

Watch : Nicole Richie REACTS to Sofia Richie's Engagement!

Sofia Richie has made it another year around the sun.

The model daughter of Lionel Richie celebrated her golden 24th birthday on Aug. 24 surrounded by her loved ones with a serene dinner celebration. Sofia posted snaps of the festivities on her Instagram, one of which captured a sweet moment between her and fiancé Elliot Grainge.

She captioned the carousel of pics, "A day filled with friends, family, and food !! 24."

In the first snap, Sofia is seen smiling as she holds a sparkler with a crème brûlée in front of her. Another image includes her gorgeous birthday cake that has a pastel flowers and pearls as decoration.