RHOBH's Erika Jayne Denies Hiring Bots to "Attack" Garcelle Beauvais' 14-Year-Old Son Jax

Erika Jayne is clearing a few things up.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Aug. 26 to clarify that she had indeed offered to meet with Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax to apologize for drunkenly cursing at him—the moment just didn't make it into the show.
"When I apologized to Garcelle for yelling at Jax, I also told her I would apologize to him in person," Erika wrote in an Instagram Story. "But that did not make the edit. All the women saw me say this. "
The "Pretty Mess" singer then addressed why she's making the clarification now even though the controversial RHOBH scene—during which Erika told Jax to "get the f--k out" of his mom's birthday party—aired nearly two months ago: Because of the online harassment Jax is currently facing, which some social media users have theorized is the work of paid spam bots.
"I did not hire bots to attack Jax," Erika wrote in another Story, "and my offer to apologize to him, in person, still stands."
Regardless of the source behind the offensive social media comments aimed at Jax, they became so vicious that Bravo issued a statement on Aug. 24. "We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle's son," the statement read. "We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric."
Jax, meanwhile, addressed the hate being sent his way in a note that Garcelle shared to her socials on Aug. 24.
"It is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media," the note read in-part. "I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show's drama. I just want to be a normal kid."
And like many normal kids, he has an Instagram—one that "is not for publicity nor the public's gaze," Jax continued, "but to be seen by my peers as just another kid." However, now that he's being spammed with cruel comments, Jax said he's making the account private even though he "really wanted to avoid" it.
"The constant support from everyone makes it much more tolerable," he added. "However, middle aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family is not what I expected for my first week of high school. Thank you for all the positive comments. It truly means a lot to me."
