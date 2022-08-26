Millie Bobby Brown's New Hair Transformation Will Inspire Your Next Chop

Earlier this month, the Florence by Mills founder opened up about being bullied online when she's still discovering who she is.

"It's really hard to be hated on when you don't know who you are yet," she told Allure in an interview published on Aug. 10. "So it's like, 'What do they hate about me? 'Cause I don't know who I am.' It's almost like, 'Okay, I'm going to try being this today.' [And then they say], 'Oh, no, I hate that.' 'Okay. Forget that. I'm going to try being this today.' ‘Oh, my God! I hate when you do that.' Then you just start shutting down because you're like, 'Who am I meant to be? Who do they need me to be for them?'"

Millie explained that as she started to grow more, "it helped to be able to understand that I don't need to be anything they said that I need to be. I just have to develop within myself. That's what I did."

The teen's audacious new haircut and fashion are further proof. See her new bob below!