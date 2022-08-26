Millie Bobby Brown's New Hair Transformation Will Inspire Your Next Chop

Millie Bobby Brown took her latest hair cue from her middle name.
The Stranger Things star recently unveiled a dramatic hair transformation while attending the 2022 Samsung Galaxy Creators Lounge Event in New York City. In fact, the actress' new makeover almost went unnoticed as she opted for the major chop on Aug. 10.
But before cutting her hair into the summer-loved style, Millie had waist-length hair and clip-on fringe bangs in an almond blonde color.
However, her chin-length bob wasn't the only change she made. While the Enola Holmes star kept her blonde tips, she chose to go back to her naturally dark brown hair at the roots.
The 18-year-old's bold new hairstyle complemented her overall look at the event, as she wore a bright red lipstick paired with a black chemise dress by Louis Vuitton. The design featured a plunging neckline with lace detailing and a pleated skirt. A slim bangle bracelet and Mary Jane heels jazzed up the ensemble.
Over the years, Millie hasn't been afraid to play up her style and push the boundaries. However, her experimental looks haven't always received praise.
Earlier this month, the Florence by Mills founder opened up about being bullied online when she's still discovering who she is.
"It's really hard to be hated on when you don't know who you are yet," she told Allure in an interview published on Aug. 10. "So it's like, 'What do they hate about me? 'Cause I don't know who I am.' It's almost like, 'Okay, I'm going to try being this today.' [And then they say], 'Oh, no, I hate that.' 'Okay. Forget that. I'm going to try being this today.' ‘Oh, my God! I hate when you do that.' Then you just start shutting down because you're like, 'Who am I meant to be? Who do they need me to be for them?'"
Millie explained that as she started to grow more, "it helped to be able to understand that I don't need to be anything they said that I need to be. I just have to develop within myself. That's what I did."
The teen's audacious new haircut and fashion are further proof. See her new bob below!